Kish Bancorp : Dolin Joins Kish Financial Solutions Team

Dolin Joins Kish Financial Solutions Team

LEWISTOWN, PA - August 12, 2019 - Kish Financial Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Dolin to the Kish Financial Solutions team. He is based out of the Kish Bank Financial Center on S. Main Street in Lewistown.

A general securities principal with a background in compliance, Dolin supports a team of financial advisors in the construction of comprehensive financial plans. He is experienced in i360, a web-based financial planning program which provides clients with a highly secure, single log-on resource to aggregate all of their financial related accounts. In addition, Dolin and the Kish Financial Solutions team are able to engage with other professionals in real time in the execution of planning matters related to joint clients through this program.

Prior to Kish, Dolin was employed with Partners Financial Group. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Shippensburg University and currently resides in Lewistown.

About Kish Financial Solutions

Kish Bank is pleased to provide its customers with access to a wide range of personal financial planning services, investments and insurance products. Kish Bank and Kish Insurance hold insurance licenses through which we offer a range of group insurance products. Additionally, through a strategic alliance relationship with MML Investors Services, LLC, a registered broker/dealer and Member of FINRA, qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC are available at Kish Bank to offer securities, investment advisory and financial planning services. Services offered through registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, including investments and advisory services, are not FDIC insured or bank products.

Products and Services offered through Kish Financial Solutions are:

NOT A BANK DEPOSIT

NOT FDIC INSURED

NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK

MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE

CRN202108-250489