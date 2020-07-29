Log in
Kish Bancorp : Edward Henderson Joins Kish Bank's Trust and Wealth Division

07/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Edward Henderson Joins Kish Bank's Trust and Wealth Division

STATE COLLEGE, PA - July 29, 2020 - Kish Bank has announced the addition of Edward Henderson as Vice President, Wealth Advisor and Trust Officer for Kish Bank.

Henderson joins Kish with over 28 years of experience in investment, trust, and estate services, most recently as Vice President and Client Advisor at PNC Wealth Management in State College. In his role at Kish, Henderson will provide a full range of trust, estate, and investment services, working closely with clients to fulfill their financial objectives and plan for their futures. He prides himself on building strong, trusting relationships with clients and looks forward to building these relationships at Kish.

Robert McMinn, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Kish Bank, stated, "With his extensive client-focused background, Ed is an extremely valuable addition to our Trust and Wealth team at Kish. He will be instrumental in providing the highest possible quality of investment and trust services to our clients."

Henderson is active in the community and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Home Nursing Agency Foundation. He resides in State College with his family.

Henderson's office is located in the Kish Bank Financial Center off North Atherton Street in State College, and he is available to meet with clients by appointment at other locations. He can be reached by calling 814-325-7733.

About Kish Bank

Kish Bank is a $1.0 billion regional community bank that operates seventeen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Kish Benefits Consulting, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:30:06 UTC
