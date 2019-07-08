Log in
Kish Bancorp : Natalie Allison Promoted to Portfolio Manager at Kish Bank

07/08/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Natalie Allison Promoted to Portfolio Manager at Kish Bank

HUNTINGDON, PA - July 8, 2019 - Kish Bank has announced the promotion of Natalie Allison, Commercial Documentation Specialist, to Portfolio Manager. In her new role, Allison will manage a commercial portfolio of her own in addition to supporting the Commercial Relationship Management team.

Allison began her career at Kish in 2010 as a Commercial Documentation Specialist, assisting the lending team in Huntingdon, and continued to grow in that position while enhancing her level of support to the Commercial Relationship Managers. Prior to Kish, she worked in agricultural lending at the USDA's Farm Service Agency.

Allison is a graduate of Juniata College. Active in the community, she is Treasurer of the Huntingdon County Junior Livestock Committee, Treasurer of the Juniata Valley Football Boosters, and teacher and worship team member of Nittany Bible Church. Allison lives in the Spruce Creek area with her husband, Patrick, and their two children, Bryant and Ava.

About Kish Bank

Kish Bank is an $870 million regional community bank that operates sixteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, and Huntingdon counties. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Kish Benefits Consulting, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:32:05 UTC
