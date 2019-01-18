Kish Bancorp : Promotes Officers to Support Continued Bank Growth

Kish Promotes Officers to Support Continued Bank Growth

STATE COLLEGE, PA - January 18, 2019 - Kish Bank has announced five senior executive promotions in support of Kish's strategic growth plan.

Terra Decker

Kim Bubb

Wade Curry

Brad Huyck

Doreen Ferretti

Terra Decker, Vice President and Director of Information Security & Compliance Risk, has been appointed Senior Vice President. With Kish since 2006, Decker's tenure includes roles as Branch Manager and Operations and Business Service Support Manager before her promotion to BSA Officer in 2011. She was promoted to Vice President in 2015 and, in 2017, stepped into the role of Director of Information Security and Compliance Risk.

Kim Bubb, Vice President and Director of Client Solutions and Operations, has been appointed Senior Vice President. Bubb's Kish career began in 2004 in the McVeytown branch, after which she was promoted to Assistant Marketing Manager. In 2008, Bubb joined operations as the Business Service Support Manager, and has grown and developed in operations roles over time. She was promoted to Vice President in 2014 and Director of Client Solutions and Operations in 2017, overseeing the client solutions, bank support, and bank operations teams.

Wade Curry, Vice President and Director of Investment Services, has been appointed Senior Vice President. Curry began his career with Kish Financial Solutions in 2007, and today leads the team of advisors. He has been recognized on a number of occasions throughout his career as a leading advisor in the financial services industry, is certified as a Life Underwriters Training Counsel Fellow (LUTCF), and is a member of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

Brad Huyck, Assistant Vice President and Information Technology Manager, has been appointed Vice President. Huyck joined Kish in 2015, having previously served as Senior Systems Engineer at United Datacom Networks Inc. and as IT Operations Manager/Senior Systems Administrator at Brodart Co.

Doreen Ferretti, Assistant Vice President and Corporate Accountant, has been appointed Vice President. Ferretti began her career at Kish in 2018. Her finance and accounting background includes experienceas a Controller at Rex Energy Corporate and Financial Analyst with General Dynamics SATCOM Technologies.

Kish Bank maintains a fundamental focus on being a local employer with a powerful focus on serving the region's communities. Kish continues to elevate the capacity of its team by attracting, developing, retaining, and promoting high performers.

About Kish Bank

Kish Bank is an $850 million regional community bank that operates sixteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, and Huntingdon counties. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Benefit Management Group, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com.Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.