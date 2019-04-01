Kit Check :'s Bluesight for Controlled Substances™ Analyzes One Million Cases, Finds Discrepancies Associated with 12% of All Hospital Prescriptions

Kit
CheckTM, the leader in automated medication management
solutions for hospitals, today announced that its Bluesight for
Controlled Substances diversion prevention and controlled substance
management solution has closed over one million cases*. Bluesight for
Controlled Substances (BCS) utilizes artificial intelligence and
prescriptive technology to conduct 100% controlled substance
administration audits in hospitals within minutes. Analysis of one
million cases across numerous provider organizations uncovers consistent
and serious issues around management and distribution of controlled
substances in hospitals and health systems.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005738/en/
Top 10 Drugs in Cases with Discrepancies (Graphic: Business Wire)
Currently, the industry average for manually auditing control substance
cases is only around 5%, allowing a majority of anomalous behavior to
fly under the radar, undetected. Without an intelligent, automated
solution, 100% audit of controlled substances is simply not practical
for most hospitals, as it requires significant time, money and
resources. BCS mechanizes the audit process by integrating data from
automated dispensing cabinets, electronic health records, and other data
sources, providing a streamlined workflow around case review and
discrepancy resolution.
“The cases tracked by Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances
shine a light on the lack of visibility many health systems have when it
comes to the medications that are flowing in and out of their
facilities,” said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Kit Check. “The
ability to easily track 100% of controlled substances is a breakthrough
for hospitals to identify anomalous behavior related to the management
and distribution of controlled substances.”
On a monthly basis, 88% of cases are automatically validated and
recorded as closed and accurately reported in BCS. The remaining 12%
include discrepancies, where the technology then notifies users and
provides a dashboard with a unique audit tool to streamline the
resolution process. BCS also allows hospital staff to include comments
about the case and resolution which remain with the individual case and
allow for an audit trail. To date, over 51,000 comments have been added
to discrepancy investigations of roughly 120,000 cases. Some hospitals
are reporting time savings of over 90% related to controlled substance
tracking processes since implementing BCS.
Controlled Substances with the most discrepancies
Further highlighting the lack of visibility into the controlled
substances that are not being properly tracked, BCS’ behavior analysis
has found ten drugs that account for 85% of all controlled substance
case discrepancies: fentaNYL, Midazolam, Morphine, HYDROmorphone,
Propofol, LORazepam, Acetaminophen-HYDROcodone, oxyCODONE, Ketamine, and
Remifentanil. fenatNYL, Midazolam, and Propofol all show discrepancies
at a higher rate than their overall case administration ratio in the one
million cases analyzed by BCS. Given the powerful and highly addictive
nature of these substances, the potential impact of mismanagement
extends to clinicians, hospital staff and patients, and can take the
form of misuse and or threats to quality of care and or patient safety.
“Bluesight arms our hospital with an effective automated tool to detect
controlled substance transactions that do not have nursing proper
documentation, allowing nursing and pharmacies to further investigate
any wrongdoing or potential diversion,” said Thao Nguyen, PharmD, BCPS,
Director of the Department of Pharmacy Services at Adventist White
Memorial. “The technology analyzes use trends, waste buddies and unusual
patterns that lead to diversion detection and compliance to hospital
policy on opioid stewardship surveillance. At the end of the day,
Bluesight is a tool that can help ensure we monitor drugs more closely
and implement a higher standard of care.”
Bluesight for Controlled Substances was introduced in beta with three
users in December 2017 and one year later had over 50 hospitals using
the solution in production to enable 100% controlled substance audit in
the operating room (OR) suite and in-patient care areas. The customer
base continues to grow, and cases closed by BCS now exceed 200,000 per
month. You can learn more about Bluesight for Controlled Substances here.
*A case represents the process of dispensing and administering a
controlled substance to a patient and then accounting for any unused
portion of the drug.
About Kit CheckTM
Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management
solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine
learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication
inventory, workflow, and auditing processes and help hospital pharmacies
cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 400
U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 50 million
medications using the Kit Check and BluesightTM for
Controlled Substances software. More information about Kit Check and our
software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005738/en/