Kitchen & Bath Show (KBIS) 2019 Show Registrations Up 30% YOY

Leading Indicator of Residential Remodel Market Health

The 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), is experiencing strong growth in attendance and exhibits leading up to the show opening in five weeks. The 2019 residential remodeling market appears poised for exceptional strength as pre-registrations are up approximately 30% year-over-year and more than 90% of available net show floor space is sold for a show that is 20,000 NSF larger than last year. Specifiers, buyers, media, designers, showrooms, distributors and manufacturers will experience the latest products and technologies, educational programs and networking events during KBIS 2019 when it returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 19-21, 2019.

“Since 2008, KBIS has continued to experience year-over-year growth,” said Brian Pagel, senior vice president, Emerald Expositions. “We are extremely excited by the tremendous increase we are experiencing running up to the 2019 edition. KBIS is where collaborations and decisions are being made among all key stakeholders in the industry.”

The 2017-2018 NKBA Market Outlook Report projected the entire kitchen and bath products market to increase 8.3% in 2018, reaching $171 billion with an additional 6.7% increase in 2019 to $183 billion. Residential remodel/replacement represents 63% of the total kitchen and bath products market; the remaining 37% is new residential construction. The most common areas for renovation and remodeling remain interiors and additions – including kitchens, baths, garages, and porches.

“The strength of the KBIS pre-registration numbers proves the remodeling sector continues to be strong, especially in the kitchen and bath space,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, NKBA. “The numbers also demonstrate how an all-industry association like the NKBA can bring together key players to drive success.”

Exhibitors, too, are expressing confidence and excitement about being a part of the show. Non-endemic companies are exhibiting, recognizing the opportunity to connect with decision-makers interested in strategic collaborations.

“At Chase, we’re seeing more and more customers jump into home improvement projects they’ve been putting off for some time,” said Amy Bonitatibus, Chase Home Lending’s chief marketing and communications officer. “With healthy home prices, some customers are realizing they can finance a new kitchen or bathroom by tapping into the equity in their home, but many don’t. It makes sense to share information about this viable financing option with designers and contractors attending KBIS so they, in turn, can share with their customers. Armed with this information, they can turn customers’ dream renovations into reality and build business at the same time.”

