Kitchen & Bath Show (KBIS) 2019 Show Registrations Up 30% YOY

The 2019 Kitchen
& Bath Industry Show (KBIS), owned by the National Kitchen &
Bath Association (NKBA), is experiencing strong growth in attendance and
exhibits leading up to the show opening in five weeks. The 2019
residential remodeling market appears poised for exceptional strength as
pre-registrations are up approximately 30% year-over-year and more than
90% of available net show floor space is sold for a show that is 20,000
NSF larger than last year. Specifiers, buyers, media, designers,
showrooms, distributors and manufacturers will experience the latest
products and technologies, educational programs and networking events
during KBIS 2019 when it returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center,
February 19-21, 2019.
“Since 2008, KBIS has continued to experience year-over-year growth,”
said Brian Pagel, senior vice president, Emerald Expositions. “We are
extremely excited by the tremendous increase we are experiencing running
up to the 2019 edition. KBIS is where collaborations and decisions are
being made among all key stakeholders in the industry.”
The 2017-2018 NKBA Market Outlook Report projected the entire kitchen
and bath products market to increase 8.3% in 2018, reaching $171 billion
with an additional 6.7% increase in 2019 to $183 billion. Residential
remodel/replacement represents 63% of the total kitchen and bath
products market; the remaining 37% is new residential construction. The
most common areas for renovation and remodeling remain interiors and
additions – including kitchens, baths, garages, and porches.
“The strength of the KBIS pre-registration numbers proves the remodeling
sector continues to be strong, especially in the kitchen and bath
space,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief
strategy officer, NKBA. “The numbers also demonstrate how an
all-industry association like the NKBA can bring together key players to
drive success.”
Exhibitors, too, are expressing confidence and excitement about being a
part of the show. Non-endemic companies are exhibiting, recognizing the
opportunity to connect with decision-makers interested in strategic
collaborations.
“At Chase, we’re seeing more and more customers jump into home
improvement projects they’ve been putting off for some time,” said Amy
Bonitatibus, Chase Home Lending’s chief marketing and communications
officer. “With healthy home prices, some customers are realizing they
can finance a new kitchen or bathroom by tapping into the equity in
their home, but many don’t. It makes sense to share information about
this viable financing option with designers and contractors attending
KBIS so they, in turn, can share with their customers. Armed with this
information, they can turn customers’ dream renovations into reality and
build business at the same time.”
The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the destination for
kitchen and bath design professionals, co-locates for a sixth year with
the International Builders Show (IBS), during Design & Construction
week, February 19-21, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more
information about the show, visit www.kbis.com.
About KBIS
KBIS, in conjunction with the National Kitchen & Bath Association
(NKBA), is an inspiring, interactive platform that showcases the latest
industry products, trends and technologies. KBIS is the voice of the
kitchen and bath industry and has been for 50+ years.
Early in 2013, the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and
National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced an agreement to
co-locate the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with the International
Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nev. in February 2014 under the
banner of Design & Construction Week® and both
organizations recently extended the agreement through 2026. The
mega-event returns to Las Vegas February 19 – 21, 2019. NKBA and NAHB
will continue to produce separate educational programming and special
events though one pass provides access to both shows.
KBIS is operated by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of
business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of its
shows dating back several decades. Emerald Expositions currently
operates more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade
shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other
events. Emerald Expositions events connect over 500,000 global attendees
and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space.
Emerald Expositions has been recognized with many awards and accolades
that reflect its industry leadership as well as the importance of its
shows to the exhibitors and attendees it serves.
More information about KBIS can be found at www.kbis.com.
More
information about Emerald Expositions can be found at www.emeraldexpositions.com.
About the National Kitchen & Bath Association and the Kitchen & Bath
Industry Show
The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) is the not-for-profit
trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS), as
part of Design and Construction Week ® (DCW). With nearly 14,000 member
companies representing tens of thousands of members in all segments of
the kitchen and bath industry, the NKBA has educated and led the
industry since the association’s founding in 1963. The NKBA envisions a
world where everyone enjoys safe, beautiful and functional kitchen and
bath spaces. The mission of the NKBA is to inspire, lead and empower the
kitchen and bath industry through the creations of certifications,
marketplaces and networks. For more information, visit www.NKBA.org
or call 1-800-THE-NKBA (843-6522).
KBIS® and NKBA® are registered trademarks of the National Kitchen & Bath
Association.
