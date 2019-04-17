Kitchen United : Announces Newest Markets for Expansion

Company to open Kitchen Centers in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with
second location coming to Chicago
Kitchen
United, the GV-backed start-up creating a new way for restaurant
brands to expand via off-premise optimized kitchen centers, today
announced that it has signed lease agreements bringing new locations to
San Francisco and Los Angeles, and a second location to Chicago in the
Fulton Market District. The off-premise kitchen concept currently has
locations in Pasadena and Chicago’s River North neighborhood, and new
kitchen centers scheduled to open this year in Atlanta, Columbus, Austin
and Scottsdale.
“The popularity of off-premise consumption in the restaurant industry –
through both third-party delivery and pick-up – has quickly evolved from
something that’s exciting and interesting to talk about, to something
that is an absolute must for many restaurants across the country,” said
Massimo Noja De Marco, Chief Culinary Officer and Founder of Kitchen
United. “The opportunity to improve the customer experience by providing
food for consumption outside the four walls of the restaurant space is
undeniable. We are thrilled to bring our kitchen centers to San
Francisco and Los Angeles and to expand into a new neighborhood in
Chicago, providing a turnkey solution for growing brands in each market.”
Each of the newest locations is in the process of accepting restaurant
partners. The first kitchen center in San Francisco is located at
Kilroy’s new 100 Hooper Street development, on the ground floor of
Adobe’s San Francisco offices. This location will have retail and
outdoor seating in a neighborhood where there are few other food options
available. It also provides easy access downtown for delivery providers.
The Los Angeles kitchen center is located at 52 W. Pico Boulevard with
access to downtown L.A.’s dense residential and corporate city center.
The newest Chicago kitchen center is located in Fulton Market at 201 N.
Elizabeth Street, where it is surrounded by new residential development
and a strong millennial and Gen Z population.
Kitchen United’s commercial kitchen spaces provide restaurant operators
the ability to increase revenue by expanding their off-premise delivery,
pickup and catering business, as well as enter new markets without the
expensive build-out of a new restaurant. The company provides its
restaurant partners with consumer and operational insights, allowing
concepts to tailor their business to best meet local demand, improve
efficiency and drive revenue growth. The company is expanding across the
U.S. to other major metropolitan areas with plans to end the year with
15 kitchen centers open, each housing between 10 and 15 restaurant
brands.
About Kitchen United
Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides
restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new
markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery
areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges.
Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 20
restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their
business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005476/en/