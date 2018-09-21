Kiterocket Names Deborah Knuckey as Managing Director of Renewables Practice

PHOENIX and SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiterocket LLC, a global public relations and creative marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Deborah Knuckey as Managing Director, Renewables Practice. In this role, Knuckey will oversee the agency's renewable energy, energy technology and climate solutions clients. The appointment aligns with Kiterocket’s vision to deliver deep category expertise, fueled by best-in-class talent who understand today’s multi-faceted marketing landscape.



"Since entering the solar market in 2012, we have established a solid clientele and reputation for the quality of work we do and the results we deliver,” said Martijn Pierik, CEO and Managing Partner, Kiterocket LLC. “Bringing in a person of Deborah’s caliber represents the progress we have made to date. There is a huge marketing opportunity for companies offering sustainability-related products and services, and we want to stay at the forefront of maximizing these opportunities on their behalf. Deborah has a wealth of industry knowledge and connections, with a broad range of integrated marketing and PR experience, and is uniquely qualified to drive our efforts.”

Knuckey’s skillset includes strategy, content, digital and social media, and marketing communications. She has worked with a variety of renewable energy companies, including Enphase Energy, where she collaborated with the Kiterocket (formerly Impress Labs) team as head of global marketing.

“I've seen the impact of climate change firsthand as droughts and fires ravaged my homeland Australia—so nothing is more exciting to me than helping smart companies help save the planet,” said Knuckey. “This industry requires strategic problem solving, new integrated communication approaches and hands-on industry knowledge to make a difference. I know, as a former client, Kiterocket has all these qualifications and more, and I’m honored to join them and lead the talented renewables team forward.”

Knuckey started her career as a journalist in Australia, and after earning her MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA, was a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company. She built her agency management skills as VP/GM of Ketchum’s Washington, DC, corporate team and at Jaffe Associates, working for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 firms. After earning an MS in sustainable design and her LEED-AP credentials, she focused on renewable energy technologies. In addition to her time at Enphase, Knuckey has consulted with companies such as Greensmith, Delta Power Electronics, Lumeta Solar, Grid4C, Repower Capital and Petra Systems. She is also on the board of EnZinc, an ARPA-e awardee and innovator in zinc batteries.

About Kiterocket

Established in 2016, Kiterocket is a global public relations and creative marketing agency that makes brands more valuable by embracing what makes them different and by helping them find their voice and be heard. Kiterocket creates and executes exceptional multichannel communication strategies designed to ensure clients stand out from the competition. From launching startups to enhancing global names, the company's mission is to elevate clients' brands to their destination through bold, honest, memorable work. Kiterocket brings together communication strategists, publicists, designers, writers, developers, editors, journalists, social media consultants, event planners and inquisitive thinkers who are also technophiles, world travelers, environmentalists, epicureans, scientists and fitness junkies. By knowing client markets and the players, Kiterocket makes ideas take flight. To learn more, visit www.kiterocket.com.

Media Contact Martijn Pierik martijn@kiterocket.com +1 602 366 5599