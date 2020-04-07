Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kitware Wins DARPA Contract to Develop Artificial Intelligence Systems that Adapt to Novel Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:15pm BST

Clifton Park, New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitware Inc., a leader in developing advanced computer vision technologies, has been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) Defense Sciences Office for the Science of Artificial Intelligence and Learning for Open-world Novelty (SAIL-ON) program.

The goal of SAIL-ON is to enable our military’s artificial intelligence (AI) systems to detect novel conditions for which they have not been trained and to automatically adapt to those new conditions. Through this program, Kitware will help develop intelligent systems that go beyond “close-world problem solving” and evolve into adaptive systems that can address new and fluid challenges our military might face in the real world, such as an adversary’s unexpected actions or fluctuating weather.

According to Dr. Anthony Hoogs, Senior Director of Computer Vision at Kitware and the Principal Investigator on the effort, “Existing AI systems and algorithms have great difficulty extrapolating beyond the data on which they were trained because they do not have an explicit concept or representation for unknown unknowns. In the real world, however, unknown unknowns occur frequently and present significant challenges in military domains. Our goal is to develop algorithms that detect when they have encountered something new and to quickly adapt models to recognize this new entity in the future with state-of-the-art performance. Systems enabled by such open-world AI will be much better equipped to handle unexpected conditions in the real world.”

For the program, Kitware has assembled a team that includes Professor Terrance Boult at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Professor Walter Schierer at the University of Notre Dame, both of whom have been internationally recognized for their research in open-world AI and related areas. The program is planned for 3.5 years, with an initial phase of 18 months.

Learn more about Kitware’s computer vision expertise and how it can be leveraged to benefit your research by visiting kitware.com/cv.

This material is based upon work supported by DARPA under Contract No. HR001120C0055. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of DARPA.


About Kitware Inc.

Since 1998, Kitware Inc. has focused on advancing the frontiers of understanding by developing innovative open source software platforms and integrating them into research, processes, and products. With a wide range of capabilities, Kitware powers computer vision, data and analytics, scientific computing, medical computing, and software process implementation/management. Kitware provides expertise in these areas through customization services, support, collaborative research and development, training, and books. For additional information on Kitware, please visit kitware.com.

Jillian Cutrone
Kitware Inc.
5188814407
jillian.cutrone@kitware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pNANO MAGIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pSANDVIK : Coromant joins forces with Microsoft to shape the future of manufacturing - Sandvik Group
AQ
12:33pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane
RE
12:33pSCIENCE : Letter to AB Science stakeholders on COVID-19 pandemic impact on AB Science clinical studies
AQ
12:33pSyngenta extends partnership with Ram Trucks to help farmers enhance productivity through AgriEdge®
PU
12:33pGFT TECHNOLOGIES : suspends forecast for the current financial year and reviews dividend proposal
PU
12:31pNANO MAGIC INC : ., Formerly PEN Inc., Announces New Name, New Trading Symbol, Rebrand, and New Product Line Coming Soon
AQ
12:31pFarmers® Cares Premium Adjustment Initiative Will Provide More Than 115,000 Farmers Insurance® Business Insurance Customers a Monthly Premium Credit of 20 Percent Over the Next Two Months
PR
12:31pKIMBERLY CLARK : Hand to Hold Launches Virtual Support Services for NICU Families
PR
12:31pTAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : Borderlands Science Enlists Players to Help Advance Scientific Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group