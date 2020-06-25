Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kitware's iMSTK 3.0 Release Features New Task Graph and More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Clifton Park, New York, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Interactive Medical Simulation Toolkit (iMSTK) is a free, open source toolkit that offers product developers and researchers all the software components they need to build and test virtual simulators for medical training and planning. In this 3.0 release, major improvements were made to the computational workflow, physics, and graphical rendering capabilities of the toolkit.


iMSTK v3.0

Major improvements were made to the computational workflow, physics, and graphical rendering capabilities of iMSTK. Extensive refactoring and numerous bug fixes were also made across the codebase to allow extensibility of classes, improve clarity, separate roles for different iMSTK libraries, and enforce consistency of design and conventions across the toolkit.

“The goal of iMSTK has been to bring together wide-ranging algorithms from multiple disciplines required for a typical surgical simulation application, in an easy-to-use and scalable fashion. This particular release is a huge step in that direction,” said Sreekanth Arikatla, staff R&D engineer at Kitware who is responsible for leading the toolkit.

Release highlights include:

  • New task graph for a customizable physics pipeline and task-based parallelism.
  • Major upgrade to the rendering module, including physically-based rendering (Image 1), screen-space fluid rendering, better mesh visualization, and faster point cloud rendering.
  • 3D image support and volume rendering.
  • Improved models for particle-based dynamics.
  • Improved time-stepping policy, multiple scene management, and scene controls, with the addition of async simulation mode.
  • Improved geometric utility module with new geometric filters and tetrahedral mesh cover generation.

For a full description of the updates included in iMSTK 3.0, please visit our website. You can also learn more about our Medical Computing Team


Using iMSTK

iMSTK features libraries for comprehensive physics simulation, haptics, advanced rendering, and visualization, hardware interfacing, geometric processing, collision detection, contact modeling, and numerical solvers. iMSTK has been used to build trainers that help medical professionals prepare for biopsies, resectioning, radiosurgery, and laparoscopy without compromising patient safety in the operating room.

____________________________________________________________________________


About Kitware Inc.

Headquartered in Clifton Park, New York, Kitware Inc. has focused on advancing the frontiers of understanding by developing innovative open source software platforms and integrating them into research, processes, and products since its founding in 1998. With a wide range of capabilities, Kitware powers computer vision, data and analytics, scientific computing, medical computing, and software process implementation/management. Kitware provides expertise in these areas through customization services, support, collaborative research and development, training, and books. For additional information on Kitware, please visit kitware.com.

 

###

Attachment 

Jillian Cutrone
Kitware Inc.
5188814407
jillian.cutrone@kitware.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:37aCAPITA PLC : - Announcement of AGM Results
PR
11:36aARCIMOTO : to Retire All Convertible and Senior Secured Notes
BU
11:34aNEXO : Sets Crypto-Lending Benchmark – Adds BTC and ETH to Earn on Crypto Suite Offering Up To 10% Interest
BU
11:33aAIR CANADA : quietly offers refunds to some passengers with cancelled flights
AQ
11:33aTarget Adding Grocery Items to Pickup and Drive Up Services in U.S.
DJ
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 25.06.2020
AQ
11:31aHANSA BIOPHARMA PUBL : receives positive CHMP opinion for Idefirix (imlifidase) for kidney transplant in EU
AQ
11:31aInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Boat and Yacht Transportation Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Recreational Boating to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aNOXOPHARM : Reports COVID-19 Trial Program to Commence in Europe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group