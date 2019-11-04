Log in
Kiu Hung International : BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

11/04/2019 | 09:30am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE

FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

Reference is made to the announcements of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 18 March 2019, 23 May 2019, 30 May 2019, 29 July 2019, 22 September 2019 and 21 October 2019 in relation to the entering into the operation and management contract with respect to the Project with Polaris (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

On 23 May 2019, the Company entered into the Contract with respect to the Project. The Board would like to provide the information about the facts of this Project as follows:

POTENTIAL RISKS OF POLARIS

As mentioned in the Company's announcement dated 30 September 2019, the Project has nearly 3 million hectares (''300 million acres'') of forest land. After further investigation by the Board, the actual area leased by the Project was limited to approximately 0.75 million hectares. Therefore Polaris could suffer from insufficient forest resources for its planned operations and affect the Project's profitability.

Also mentioned in the Announcements, the Project, being the fruit of the forestry cooperation between the Chinese and Russian governments according to Chinese ''Belt & Road'' policy, has been included in the ''Priority Development Projects'' of the Russian Federal Government and the Zabaikalsky Krai Government. Unfortunately, on 22 May 2019, the Project was excluded from the ''Priority Forest Industry Projects'' by the Russian Ministry of Trade and Industry under order#1734.

The port for the Sino-Russian border mentioned in the Announcements, being known as the Pokrovka-Louguhe border crossing, was shut in year 2008 to prevent destructive development of the Pokrovka-Louguhe River. As a result, a new business plan would be adopted with alternative transportation routes for the needs of the Polaris' business.

The Board also considered a range of Environmental, Social and Governance (''ESG'') issues for both Polaris and the Company's future investments. Such issues may present material risks to the Project's operations and the success of the investment if managed improperly.

Conversely, robust ESG risk management can be a significant source of value creation. Notable ESG issues include:

Environmental

Social

Governance

Water use and availability,

Land rights (acquisitions,

Anti-bribery and corruption

and the broader impact

tenancy and use of

standards.

on watersheds.

land).

Pollution (such as through

Relationships with local

Quality of management plans and

pesticides and the impact

communities and other

systems.

on soil quality).

key stakeholders.

Positive and negative

Labour standards,

Grievance mechanisms available

climate impact.

including health and

to key stakeholders.

safety.

Planting and harvesting

Supply chain custody,

techniques, and resource

particularly regarding

management.

illegal logging.

Protection of biodiversity

and ecosystems.

The above information is supplemental to the information in the Announcement.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of any material development relating to the Project.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun and Mr. Chen Jian and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing and Mr. Wang Xiao Ning.

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:29:02 UTC
