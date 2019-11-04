Kiu Hung International : BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE

FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

Reference is made to the announcements of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 18 March 2019, 23 May 2019, 30 May 2019, 29 July 2019, 22 September 2019 and 21 October 2019 in relation to the entering into the operation and management contract with respect to the Project with Polaris (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

On 23 May 2019, the Company entered into the Contract with respect to the Project. The Board would like to provide the information about the facts of this Project as follows:

POTENTIAL RISKS OF POLARIS

As mentioned in the Company's announcement dated 30 September 2019, the Project has nearly 3 million hectares (''300 million acres'') of forest land. After further investigation by the Board, the actual area leased by the Project was limited to approximately 0.75 million hectares. Therefore Polaris could suffer from insufficient forest resources for its planned operations and affect the Project's profitability.

Also mentioned in the Announcements, the Project, being the fruit of the forestry cooperation between the Chinese and Russian governments according to Chinese ''Belt & Road'' policy, has been included in the ''Priority Development Projects'' of the Russian Federal Government and the Zabaikalsky Krai Government. Unfortunately, on 22 May 2019, the Project was excluded from the ''Priority Forest Industry Projects'' by the Russian Ministry of Trade and Industry under order#1734.