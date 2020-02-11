Kiu Hung International : BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

INVOLVING ISSUE OF

THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 11 September 2019, 21 October 2019, 23 October 2019 and 15 November 2019 in relation to the Acquisition (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

INTENSION TO EXTEND THE LONG STOP DATE

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, if the conditions set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have not been fulfilled or waived (as the case may be) by the Long Stop Date (i.e. 31 December 2019), the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall cease and determine and thereafter neither party to the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall have any obligations and liabilities thereunder.

The Board wishes to announce that additional time is required for the fulfillment of the conditions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in PRC. The Board intends to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 July 2020.