Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kiu Hung International : BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 06:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY

INVOLVING ISSUE OF

THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 11 September 2019, 21 October 2019, 23 October 2019 and 15 November 2019 in relation to the Acquisition (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

INTENSION TO EXTEND THE LONG STOP DATE

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, if the conditions set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have not been fulfilled or waived (as the case may be) by the Long Stop Date (i.e. 31 December 2019), the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall cease and determine and thereafter neither party to the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall have any obligations and liabilities thereunder.

The Board wishes to announce that additional time is required for the fulfillment of the conditions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in PRC. The Board intends to extend the Long Stop Date to 31 July 2020.

- 1 -

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the above matters as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun and Mr. Chen Jian and four independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing, Mr. Wang Xiao Ning and Mr. Lai Chi Yin Samuel.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 11:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aMEDIASET : Espana And Atresmedia Fined For Anti-Competitive Behavior
AQ
07:10aMASCO CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:10aEXELON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aEURONET WORLDWIDE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:09aCRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aCBB and SWIFT hold workshop on Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) (February 11th, 2020)
PU
07:08aDONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL : Articles of association of dongjiang environmental company limited
PU
07:08aEquity Index Highlights - February 2020 edition
PU
07:08aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :proposed divestment of entire issued & paid-up share cap of subsidiary, axcelasia taxand s/b
PU
07:08aDIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Q4 2019 Conference Call Slide Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5TUI says exceptional holiday bookings helps to offset 737 MAX woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group