Kiu Hung International : TERMINATION OF FULL REPAYMENT OF DEBTS INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

TERMINATION OF FULL REPAYMENT

OF DEBTS INVOLVING ALLOTMENT AND

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 5 August 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Settlement Deeds pursuant to which the Subscribers agreed to subscribe and the Company agreed to allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Subscription Price as full repayment of the Debts to the Subscribers under general mandate. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company hereby announces that the condition precedent to the issue and allotment of the new shares under the general mandate in relation to the Settlement Deeds was not satisfied. Accordingly, the Board has agreed to terminate the issue and allotment of the new shares under the general mandate, and no Shares were or will be issued by the Company under general mandate in relation to the Settlement Deeds.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Chen Jian and Mr. Zhang Qijun and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing and Mr. Wang Xiao Ning.

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:05 UTC
