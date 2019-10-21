Kiu Hung International : UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Log in
UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

0
10/21/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS

IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF

THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 11 September 2019 in relation to the major transaction in respect of the Acquisition (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

UPDATE ON THE MAJOR ACQUISITION

The Board is now waiting for further information to be provided by the Vendor to justify the fairness and reasonableness of the Consideration and the Reporting Accountant engaged by the Company is preparing the audited report of the Target Company to be included in the circular.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of any material development relating to the Major Acquisition.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this

announcement,

the

Board

comprises

two executive

Directors,

Mr. Zhang Qijun and

Mr. Chen Jian

and

three

independent

non-executive

Directors,

Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing and Mr. Wang Xiao Ning.

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:10:05 UTC
