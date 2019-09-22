Kiu Hung International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE

FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

This announcement is made by Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company (''Shareholders'') and potential investors a business update on forestry- pulp integration project contract with Polaris.

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE FORESTRY-PULP INTEGRATION PROJECT

Reference is made to the announcements of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 18 March 2019, 23 May 2019, 30 May 2019 and 29 July 2019 in relation to the entering into the operation and management contract with respect to the Project with Polaris (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

On 23 May 2019, the Company entered into the Contract with respect to the Project. Since the Exclusivity Period of the MOU expired and no formal agreement was entered by the Company and the Vendor, the Company was no longer intended to acquire the Target Company. The MOU does not create legally binding obligations on the parties on the substantive terms in relation to the Possible Acquisition, therefore those terms and conditions of the MOU is irrelevant to the Contract.