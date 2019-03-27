Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kiwi dollar hit as RBNZ joins the doves; global PMI data ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:15pm EDT
Illustration photo of a New Zealand Dollar note

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Zealand's dollar tumbled on Wednesday, the worst fall against the greenback in seven weeks, after its central bank flagged a possible cut in interest rates, becoming the latest to turn dovish in the face of slowing global growth.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) unexpectedly said its next move in interest rates was more likely to be a cut, abandoning its neutral stance at a policy review on Wednesday.

A slowing global economy and abrupt end to U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening have shifted rate-cut expectations in Asia to probable from possible.

The kiwi was 1.46 percent lower at $0.6804 and the Australian dollar followed suit, falling 0.67 percent.

"The market is anticipating that there is going to be dovishness from (the Reserve Bank of New Zealand) because there has been dovishness from other developed market central banks," said Thierry Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Limited in New York.

"RBNZ follows the Fed into dovish territory, and it's becoming increasingly clear that there are few central banks that want to be caught on the wrong side of the Fed," said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

The Fed abruptly ended three years of monetary policy tightening last week amid signs of an economic slowdown. The European Central Bank, Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Japan have all turned dovish since.

The euro zone is facing a more persistent deterioration of external demand, and the ECB stands ready to further delay a planned interest rate hike if necessary, President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. The euro was 0.04 percent lower against the greenback.

Elsewhere, major currency markets were quiet as risk appetite remained fragile following a selloff last week triggered by fears of slowing global growth. Informing views on global growth later this week and early next, will be the publication of purchasing managers' index data from the United States, China and the European Union. The U.S. data will be released Friday, the EU's on Monday and China's on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"It looks like European PMIs are going to be weaker - that is already prefigured in the preliminary PMIs that have been released. We may also get some weakness in the U.S. - the regional surveys have suggested as much," said Wizman.

"If we get a positive surprise it might be in China because some of our private surveys suggest things in March were looking better in terms of business sentiment."

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Kate Duguid; editing by Diane Craft)

By Kate Duguid and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pWith Every Home Sale, Local Real Estate Agent Helps His Clients and Fellow-Veterans Start New Chapters
SE
03:46pGlobal Bond Yields Slide to Fresh Lows Following ECB Comments
DJ
03:32pOil prices sink after surprise U.S. crude stock build
RE
03:26pTurkey running low on hard cash reserves as markets fear 'dollarisation'
RE
03:22pPetroTal resumes oil production in Peru after seizure of oil block by locals
RE
03:20pSterling underwhelmed as May offers to quit if her Brexit deal passes
RE
03:20pSterling jumps on report Johnson to back PM May's Brexit deal
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pKiwi dollar hit as RBNZ joins the doves; global PMI data ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; HQ searc..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.