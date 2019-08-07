Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kiwi tumbles after big rate cut, sparking rush for safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Illustration photo of a New Zealand Dollar note

LONDON (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell 2% on Wednesday after its central bank stunned markets with an aggressive interest rate cut and said negative rates were possible, pushing the Australian dollar lower and triggering a rush into the safety of the Japanese yen.

By 0700 GMT, the Kiwi was on course for its biggest one-day tumble in two years as the currency plunged back to its lowest level since early 2016.

While central banks globally have turned increasingly dovish in recent months as they try to revive growth and fight low inflation rates, the extent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) move caught markets off guard.

The RBNZ slashed rates by 50 basis points against an expected 25 basis points to 1%, and Governor Adrian Orr said negative rates were possible.

"In our view, today's decision and Governor Orr's conference pave the way for further easing and we expect another 25 bp cut in November now, with risks of more easing beyond that," Barclays economists said in a note.

The kiwi was last down 2% at $0.6397, having earlier hit $0.6378.

The Aussie fell 0.7% to $0.6711 as markets ramped up their bets that Australia would also cut rates faster and deeper than previously expected. Earlier, the Australian dollar dropped 1.1% to $0.6677, a level not seen since early 2009.

Analysts said such large moves into two of the traditionally higher-yielding major currencies had jolted forex markets, and encouraged a move into the perceived safety of the yen.

The Japanese currency rose 0.2% to 106.27 <JPY=EBS>, although that was still some way from levels seen on Monday when the escalating U.S.-China trade war panicked investors.

Against the yen, the kiwi dropped 2.3%, at one point falling to the lowest since late 2012, while the Aussie hit 70.74 yen, the lowest since April 2009.

YUAN WEAKENS AGAIN

The Chinese yuan fell again, dropping 0.4% to 7.077 <CNH=EBS> in offshore markets, although it was above Monday's lows when Beijing shocked markets by allowing the currency to fall through the key level of 7 yuan per dollar.

Concerns are growing because the world's two largest economies are locked in a bitter trade dispute that rapidly escalated last week when U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

China responded on Monday by allowing its currency to weaken past the psychologically important line of 7 per dollar, which immediately prompted Washington to label Beijing a currency manipulator.

"We were already on edge about all the U.S. tariffs against China, but now people are starting to question whether we're headed toward some global recession," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

The euro was unchanged against the dollar at $1.1196 <EUR=EBS>, while against a basket of currencies the greenback was little moved <.DXY>.

Sterling weakened 0.2% to $1.2154.

(Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Tommy Wilkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aAsian stocks turn lower on lingering trade war fears, yuan slips
RE
03:57aSouth African regulator punishes Bank of Baroda
RE
03:57aUK house prices unexpectedly fall in July - Halifax
RE
03:55aHalf of British homes subscribe to a TV streaming service
RE
03:53aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $43.906 bln in July
RE
03:53aThai central bank surprisingly cuts key rate, worried by baht strength
RE
03:51aBank of Thailand Surprises With a Rate Cut
DJ
03:50aSouth African rand flat, hovers near 2-month low
RE
03:50aChina iron ore slides for fifth day on rising supply, weak demand outlook
RE
03:49a'Scary' German output figures propel recession fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2019: continued strong growth
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : COMAC pushes back C919 jet's China certification target to 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group