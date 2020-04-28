Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

Kiwifruit gives March exports a golden glow

04/28/2020 | 07:03pm EDT

'This month's total goods exports were up on the same month of 2019, led by fruit exports, especially gold kiwifruit,' international statistics manager Darren Allan said.

The value of fruit exports rose $115 million (54 percent) this month, mainly due to gold kiwifruit. Gold kiwifruit exports were worth $187 million, up $105 million from last March, as quantities doubled. China, the European Union, and Japan received more than three-quarters of all gold kiwifruit exports in March 2020.

'The kiwifruit industry is expecting a record harvest and reports strong demand from markets in North Asia,' Mr Allan said.

The kiwifruit export season runs from March to November.

Partly offsetting these rises were falls in forestry products, down $185 million (or 35 percent). This decrease reflected a fall in untreated logs to China, which was quantity driven.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 23:02:09 UTC
