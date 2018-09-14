Building on its growing viewership, the DTH (Direct-to-Home) platform launched earlier this year for the Caribbean brings 60 new channels to offer targeted TV packages and expand reach

Aiming to enhance the variety of its TV package with Spanish-speaking content and new English-speaking channels, satellite TV provider Kiwisat is delivering 60 new channels to Caribbean audiences, of which 50 are in HD (High Definition), using SES’s satellite SES-10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006179/en/

Kiwisat Subscribers to Enjoy Augmented Channel Bouquet via SES (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the long-term extension agreement announced by SES, Kiwisat is leasing additional capacity to transmit the 60 additional channels via SES-10, which is already delivering Kiwisat’s current TV package of about 130 channels. This brings the new Kiwisat content line-up to about 190 channels, of which about 140 are in HD, with a mix of content in three languages: English, French, and now Spanish.

Launched in April this year on SES-10, Kiwisat offers the largest HD bouquet in the Caribbean region. By extending its channel line-up, Kiwisat will be able to offer different targeted TV packages adapted to the islands’ population and main language. With the support of resellers across the Caribbean, this will allow the platform to cater to various consumers’ needs in the region and reach a wider audience.

"With these new channels, we are not only bringing an even wider array of choice than before to viewers, but we are also offering more high picture quality content," said Andrew Wang, CEO of Kiwisat. ‘’With more channels, more reception equipment, and more points of presence in the Caribbean islands, we are on the path to exponential growth, and we are very pleased that our partner SES is accompanying us on this journey."

"We could not be more excited about Kiwisat’s success!’’ said Jurandir Pitsch, Vice President, Sales & Market Development for Latin America and Caribbean of SES Video. "As the first DTH platform designed for the Caribbean, Kiwisat has won viewers’ hearts with its accessible, top-quality TV entertainment offer, and now it’s ready to expand. We are very proud to contribute to our customer’s growth, and to help bring more content in high resolution to audiences in the Caribbean."

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

White Papers

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006179/en/