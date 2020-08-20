Klara Raises $15M from Google's AI-Fund Gradient Ventures and Leading Healthcare Investor Frist Cressey to Enable Medical Teams to Offer High Quality Patient Engagement and Virtual Care

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - New York City-based digital health company Klara, the leader in patient engagement solutions, today announced it had raised $15 million, co-led by Google's AI-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures and leading healthcare investor Frist Cressey Ventures. Participants in the round also include existing investors FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A, and Stage 2 Capital.

Key Takeaways

Klara Raises $15 million to offer high quality patient engagement and virtual care.

Investment co-led by Google's AI-Fund, Gradient Ventures, and Frist Cressey Ventures with participation from existing investors FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A, and Stage 2 Capital.

Will use funds to grow its team, further enhance its core product, and build out AI-driven automation including fully integrated patient intake, payments, and more.







About Klara:

Klara's end-to-end patient engagement platform enables healthcare organizations to easily communicate with patients, provide virtual care, collaborate as a team, and automate many front-desk tasks. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties use Klara to make their workflows more efficient, deliver an exceptional patient experience across the entire care journey, and grow their patient volume. For more information, visit www.klara.com.

About Gradient Ventures:

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with Google's resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, allowing companies to take advantage of the latest techniques so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

About Frist Cressey Ventures:

Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV) invests in early and growth stage companies dedicated to improving healthcare. FCV partners with like-minded entrepreneurs who share our mission to improve quality of care, patient outcomes and efficiency in the delivery of care. For more information, please visit www.fcventures.com.

