Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Klara Raises $15M from Google's AI-Fund Gradient Ventures and Leading Healthcare Investor Frist Cressey to Enable Medical Teams to Offer High Quality Patient Engagement and Virtual Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 09:30am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - New York City-based digital health company Klara, the leader in patient engagement solutions, today announced it had raised $15 million, co-led by Google's AI-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures and leading healthcare investor Frist Cressey Ventures. Participants in the round also include existing investors FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A, and Stage 2 Capital.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways

  • Klara Raises $15 million to offer high quality patient engagement and virtual care.
  • Investment co-led by Google's AI-Fund, Gradient Ventures, and Frist Cressey Ventures with participation from existing investors FirstMark Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Project A, and Stage 2 Capital.
  • Will use funds to grow its team, further enhance its core product, and build out AI-driven automation including fully integrated patient intake, payments, and more.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/62147_28fecb1a84871a10_001.jpg


Select image to view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more

About Klara:

Klara's end-to-end patient engagement platform enables healthcare organizations to easily communicate with patients, provide virtual care, collaborate as a team, and automate many front-desk tasks. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties use Klara to make their workflows more efficient, deliver an exceptional patient experience across the entire care journey, and grow their patient volume. For more information, visit www.klara.com.

About Gradient Ventures:

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with Google's resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, allowing companies to take advantage of the latest techniques so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

About Frist Cressey Ventures:

Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV) invests in early and growth stage companies dedicated to improving healthcare. FCV partners with like-minded entrepreneurs who share our mission to improve quality of care, patient outcomes and efficiency in the delivery of care. For more information, please visit www.fcventures.com.

Contact:
Simon Bolz
s.bolz@klara.com
Co-CEO and Co-founder

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62147


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aUNITED BANCORP INC /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aCAPGEMINI : Intelligent control technologies impacting industrial operations
PU
09:49aCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND : Declares August 2020 Distribution
PU
09:49aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Overseas regulatory announcement announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
09:49aCORVIAS FOUNDATION : Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Military Spouses Located Across the Country
BU
09:46aMARCH CAPITAL : Announces $60M March Gaming Fund led by Gregory Milken
BU
09:46aCorporate Training Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)| Expanding SMB Market to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aSuccess Story - Assortment Planning and Process Improvement Drive a 10% Increase in Gross Margin Gains for a Leading Retail Chain | Quantzig
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4SOUTH32 : SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group