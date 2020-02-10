Log in
Klaytn Announces Its New Blockchain Governance Council Member: Huobi

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST
  • The global leading cryptocurrency exchange Huobi joins the Klaytn Governance Council to participate in the Klaytn platform operation
  • Huobi will work with other Council member companies including LG Electronics and Celltrion to jointly run and govern the Klaytn blockchain platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is joining the Klaytn Governance Council.

Klaytn Welcomes Huobi to its Blockchain Governance Council

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched in June last year. Klaytn partners with major firms and businesses as part of its Governance Council program to together run its distributed network under a shared governance. Undertaking the Klaytn platform ownership, the Council members function as key decision makers for Klaytn's business and technical agenda, including the consensus node network operation. Additionally, they work towards developing Klaytn-based applications and implementing its technology to their existing services. With Huobi onboard, the Klaytn Governance Council currently has 28 enterprises including LG Electronics, Union Bank of the philippines, and Celltrion.

Established in 2013, Huobi is operating a leading global blockchain and digital assets business. It provides a secure and convenient trading platform and digital asset management services for millions of users across over 130 countries. The multi-chain Huobi Wallet, famous for its highly reliable security and simple function, also supports Klaytn's token, KLAY and other Klaytn-compatible tokens.

"We believe that the contributors who run the platform with their interests aligned with the platform's long-term development plans are the most qualified to undertake the Klaytn governance," said Sangmin Seo, the Head of Platform Group at Ground X. He added, "We are excited for Huobi to work with other Council members to jointly run and govern the Klaytn platform, as well as create use cases that can foster the development of the global blockchain ecosystem."

"The new partnership advances Huobi's mission to make blockchain technology more accessible to users across the globe," said Ciara Sun, the Vice President of Global Business at Huobi Group. "We are looking forward to working closely with other Council members to accelerate the growth of the whole blockchain ecosystem."

About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

https://medium.com/klaytn  
https://twitter.com/klaytn_official
https://www.facebook.com/klaytn.official/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-announces-its-new-blockchain-governance-council-member-huobi-301000848.html

SOURCE Klaytn


© PRNewswire 2020
