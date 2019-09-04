Log in
Klaytn : Debuts Its Initial Listing on Upbit

09/04/2019 | 08:01pm EDT
  • Klaytn's token KLAY will be listed on Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia
  • KLAY airdrop campaign starts on September 4th to celebrate KLAY listing

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain platform led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that the official listing of its KLAY token will occur on Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia by the end of September.

Developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea's no. 1 mobile messenger platform, Kakao, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June. With a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain, Klaytn focuses on empowering developers and businesses to offer blockchain services with responsiveness, robustness, and usability on par with those based on legacy technologies, so as to remove adoption hurdles. Prioritizing its ecosystem building efforts, Klaytn is also partnering with major firms and businesses in various industry domains including LG Electronics and UnionBank of the Philippines as part of its Klaytn Service Partners and Governance Council programs.

Klaytn's token KLAY will be listed on Upbit, the cryptocurrency exchange operated by South Korean fintech firm, Dunamu. Supporting the trading of over 150 crypto assets, Upbit operates global exchanges in Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia. Upbit is also a partner of the U.S.-based exchange, Bittrex.

"We are excited for the upcoming KLAY debut listing on Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform. He further commented, "With the official introduction of KLAY, we expect more developers and service providers will participate in the growth of the Klaytn platform. Together with our community, we look forward to becoming Asia's leading blockchain platform."

To celebrate the KLAY listing, Upbit is holding a KLAY airdrop event. For more information, visit the Upbit Singapore homepage at https://sg.upbit.comor the Upbit Indonesia homepage https://id.upbit.com.

About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-debuts-its-initial-listing-on-upbit-300911395.html

SOURCE Klaytn


© PRNewswire 2019
