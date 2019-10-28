Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Klaytn :'s Token KLAY Listed on Upbit Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:01pm EDT
  • Klaytn is a public blockchain project of Korea's Internet giant, Kakao, with a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain
  • Klaytn's token KLAY first listed on Upbit Indonesia's Rupiah market last month
  • KLAY now available on both Upbit Singapore and Indonesia's BTC markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that its KLAY token is now listed on Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia's BTC markets. 

Klaytn's token KLAY listed on Upbit Singapore

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, of South Korea, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June. With a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain, Klaytn offers high performance and flexible scalability solutions for developers and businesses to smoothly operate BApps (Blockchain Applications) with large traffic. To this date, Klaytn has partnered with a total of 56 service partners, in various industry domains. More than a dozen of its partners have already launched blockchain services, while others are set to open later this year.

Klaytn has secured the first listing of its token KLAY on Upbit Indonesia's Rupiah market last month on September 26. Supporting the trading of over 150 crypto assets, Upbit is the cryptocurrency exchange operated by South Korean fintech firm, Dunamu, with global exchanges in Singapore and Indonesia.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform, said, "With the introduction of KLAY on Upbit Singapore and Indonesia, we expect more developers to participate in the Klaytn platform." He added, "We will continue to expand our ecosystem to trigger mass adoption of blockchain experience for millions of users."

The KLAY transfer is currently available between Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia wallets only. For more information, visit the Upbit Indonesia homepage at https://id.upbit.com and the Upbit Singapore homepage at https://sg.upbit.com. Further details of the official transfer of KLAY on other exchanges will be announced only via the official Klaytn webpage at www.klaytn.com and social channels on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

https://medium.com/klaytn
https://twitter.com/klaytn_official
https://www.facebook.com/klaytn.official/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/klaytn

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytns-token-klay-listed-on-upbit-singapore-300946043.html

SOURCE Klaytn


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
10:23pALPHABET : Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection
RE
10:22pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Greenlights car insurance with a focus on safety
PU
10:22pCHINESE FOOD AND BEVERAGE : Delay in despatch of circular for very substantial acquisition
PU
10:14pGRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Announces the Commencement of an Offer to Exchange Any and All of its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2020 for New 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024
PR
10:12pALE PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Opens in a new Window
PU
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
10:12pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:12pYOI YOUNG OPTICS : Young Optics Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group