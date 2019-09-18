Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Klean Industries Speaks at the ITEC International Green Tire Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:00am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker at the ITEC International Green Tire Technology Conference on September 25th and 26th, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. ITEC In Focus turns the spotlight on a growing area of the tire industry, green tires. Conference topics will include bio materials as alternatives to rubber, sustainability, recycling, silica treads, and more. If you want to learn about this burgeoning segment of the industry from leaders in its advancement, don’t miss this conference.

At this conference Klean’s CEO will showcase what the future of tire recycling looks like and how tire producers and recyclers can capture data to better understand their processes and how to integrate them with advanced technologies such a pyrolysis, rCB production and blockchain technologies to improve production. In combining the analysis from throughput and raw material flows, these data sets can be seamlessly exchanged to produce a trust and transparency between the physical and digital world.

Mr. Klinkhamer commented, “The Stone Age didn't end because we ran out of stones, it ended because better technologies were developed to meet humanity's changing needs. The Klean Team believes that industry has but one choice, innovate or get left behind. It is this kind of automation that will give companies in the tire manufacturing and recycling sectors the flexibility and agility to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace where the consumers are demanding better environmental performance and shareholders are demanding more environmentally sustainable profits that critically address Extended Producer Responsivity (“EPR”) and Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”). Companies that embrace these new technological advances will have complete and total control over their end-to-end production processes, from what they consume from a resource perspective, to what they manufacture and most importantly to what they waste. It is this kind of competitive advantage that will give the first movers the ability to insulate their costs and will allow them to future proof their business model for generations to come.”

It is this convergence of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), Blockchain and its Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”), automation and robotics that will deliver the highest possible returns both environmentally and financially. This is the future of how all industrial manufacturing plants will be designed in the 21st century.

Presentation at a Glance:

Title: How do we bring transparency to the tire manufacturing and recycling industry?

Who: Jesse Klinkhamer, Chief Executive, Klean Industries Inc.

When: 11:30am – 12:00pm ET on Thursday, September 26th, 2019.

Where: Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221-3811

About Klean

Klean comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. The company currently boasts an impressive portfolio of clean technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in hundreds of operating reference facilities. Klean uses these proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that reduce operating costs, ensure transparency and improve efficiency throughout the manufacturing and recycling industries.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries
LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries
Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries
Instagram ~ @kleanindustries
Twitter ~ @KleanIndustries

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc. 
Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC 
Canada, V7Y1B3
(T) +1.604.637.9609
(T) +1.866.302.5928
(F) +1.604.637.9609
(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com 
Contact: Marc Smith



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aWALKER & DUNLOP : Luxury Multifamily Development in Delaware Receives $18 Million in Financing via Walker & Dunlop
PR
11:37aCOMMSCOPE : The CBRS Alliance is Hosting the Hottest Party of the Year
PU
11:37aCOCA COLA AMATIL : New Blush Rosé arrives just in time for summer
PU
11:37aGREENE KING : Recommended cash acquisition of Greene King
PU
11:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc
PU
11:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc
PU
11:37aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
11:37aINTER CARS : Current report No. 24/ 2019 Termination of negotiations between Inter Cars S.A. and Liberty Motorcycles over Joint Venture
PU
11:37aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel
AQ
11:35aNEL ASA : Share capital increase registered
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group