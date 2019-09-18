Klean Industries Speaks at the ITEC International Green Tire Technology Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Jesse Klinkhamer, will be a featured speaker at the ITEC International Green Tire Technology Conference on September 25th and 26th, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. ITEC In Focus turns the spotlight on a growing area of the tire industry, green tires. Conference topics will include bio materials as alternatives to rubber, sustainability, recycling, silica treads, and more. If you want to learn about this burgeoning segment of the industry from leaders in its advancement, don’t miss this conference.



At this conference Klean’s CEO will showcase what the future of tire recycling looks like and how tire producers and recyclers can capture data to better understand their processes and how to integrate them with advanced technologies such a pyrolysis, rCB production and blockchain technologies to improve production. In combining the analysis from throughput and raw material flows, these data sets can be seamlessly exchanged to produce a trust and transparency between the physical and digital world.

Mr. Klinkhamer commented, “The Stone Age didn't end because we ran out of stones, it ended because better technologies were developed to meet humanity's changing needs. The Klean Team believes that industry has but one choice, innovate or get left behind. It is this kind of automation that will give companies in the tire manufacturing and recycling sectors the flexibility and agility to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace where the consumers are demanding better environmental performance and shareholders are demanding more environmentally sustainable profits that critically address Extended Producer Responsivity (“EPR”) and Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”). Companies that embrace these new technological advances will have complete and total control over their end-to-end production processes, from what they consume from a resource perspective, to what they manufacture and most importantly to what they waste. It is this kind of competitive advantage that will give the first movers the ability to insulate their costs and will allow them to future proof their business model for generations to come.”

It is this convergence of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), Blockchain and its Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”), automation and robotics that will deliver the highest possible returns both environmentally and financially. This is the future of how all industrial manufacturing plants will be designed in the 21st century.

Presentation at a Glance:

Title: How do we bring transparency to the tire manufacturing and recycling industry?

Who: Jesse Klinkhamer, Chief Executive, Klean Industries Inc.

When: 11:30am – 12:00pm ET on Thursday, September 26th, 2019.

Where: Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221-3811

About Klean

Klean comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. The company currently boasts an impressive portfolio of clean technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in hundreds of operating reference facilities. Klean uses these proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that reduce operating costs, ensure transparency and improve efficiency throughout the manufacturing and recycling industries.

