Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TED speaker, entrepreneur, and award-winning author Jared Kleinert will explore the nature and impact of high-achieving millennials during his lunchtime keynote at a Bermuda industry forum in New York Thursday.

Jared Kleinert
TED speaker, entrepreneur, and award-winning author Jared Kleinert


Kleinert, named USA Today’s “Most Connected Millennial,” a “Champion for Humanity” by the United Nations, and a delegate to President Obama’s 2013 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, will discuss how millennials and post-millennials measure success, take risks, view their role in the workplace, and set expectations for their careers.

“I’m honoured to keynote the BDA’s NYC Executive Forum,” said the 23-year-old author of several books, including his latest, 3Billion Under 30: How Millennials Continue Redefining Success, Breaking Barriers and Changing the World. “As one of the BDA’s stakeholders abroad, and a former resident of New York, I’m excited to join ‘Team Bermuda’ as the island showcases its value to corporate leaders in the United States. I look forward to sharing my research—and I’m also excited to be returning to Bermuda to host more summits later this year.”

Kleinert joins former New York mayor and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and American International Group President and CEO Brian Duperreault as special guests participating in the March 21 “Bermuda Executive Forum New York” at Convene at 117 West 46th Street. Hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), the full-day forum will spotlight key industry sectors in the Bermuda market and underscore the island’s historic and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States.

The multi-industry forum is the latest in a series hosted in different cities by the BDA, including two in London, one in Miami, and a previous successful New York event last May. Along with Kleinert’s talk, a highlight of Thursday’s programme will be a “fireside chat” kicking off the day featuring Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Bermuda Premier David Burt—moderated by AIG’s Duperreault, a Bermuda market veteran.

The Premier will be joined in New York by Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson, Executive Chair of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) Jeremy Cox, BDA CEO Roland Andy Burrows, and more than 40 leading industry and regulatory leaders who will participate in panel discussions on global trends and the advantages and opportunities for business in Bermuda.

Kleinert’s books profile young people who have founded companies collectively worth billions of dollars, including WordPress, Duolingo, and General Assembly, as well as celebrities, social-media influencers and leaders across diverse industries ranging from virtual reality to lunar settlement. His insights on entrepreneurship and networking have been featured in Forbes, TIME, Harvard Business Review, Fortune, NPR, Entrepreneur, Mashable, and Fox Business.

As the founder of Meeting of the Minds, an invite-only community that hosted a summit in Bermuda last fall, Kleinert has said he is committed to building a millennial-led network of “super-connectors”—from CEOs to pre-IPO tech unicorns and other industry pioneers.

Thursday’s forum—8am to 5:30pm, followed by a networking reception—targets prospective investors and others interested in learning about Bermuda’s world-class market. Panellists will debate topics including Brexit, US tax reform, and the European Union’s substance regime, along with trends affecting industries from healthcare-liability to disruptive technologies. To register, go to: http://bda.bm/bermuda-executive-forum-new-york/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rosemary Jones
Head of Communications & Marketing
rosemary@bda.bm
441 278-6558/441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS
The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d12a8d0d-482b-4102-9e5d-122fce4d6d6a.

BDA_Logo_Horizontal_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pSaudi signals OPEC may need to extend oil cuts until end-2019
RE
03:01pLate-Breaking Data Reinforces How the HeartFlow Analysis Can Help Physicians Precisely Stratify Heart Disease Patients and Deliver More Personalized Care
BU
03:01pFull Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session
GL
03:00pPRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in February 2019
AQ
02:47pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : mechanics reach tentative deal in labor dispute
AQ
02:47pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : mechanics reach tentative deal in labour dispute
AQ
02:39pLEONI : releases figures for the 2018 financial year
PU
02:36pFIRST ABU DHABI BANK : Qatar bans First Abu Dhabi Bank from adding new customers
AQ
02:35pACROW MISR : (ACRO.CA) Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
02:35pEMAAR MALLS : EMAARMALLS – BOD meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
2BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- 3rd Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : second headquarters clears blocks in Virginia funding vote
5Lyft to launch road show for up to $2 billion IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.