Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TED speaker, entrepreneur, and award-winning author Jared Kleinert will explore the nature and impact of high-achieving millennials during his lunchtime keynote at a Bermuda industry forum in New York Thursday.



Kleinert, named USA Today’s “Most Connected Millennial,” a “Champion for Humanity” by the United Nations, and a delegate to President Obama’s 2013 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, will discuss how millennials and post-millennials measure success, take risks, view their role in the workplace, and set expectations for their careers.

“I’m honoured to keynote the BDA’s NYC Executive Forum,” said the 23-year-old author of several books, including his latest, 3Billion Under 30: How Millennials Continue Redefining Success, Breaking Barriers and Changing the World. “As one of the BDA’s stakeholders abroad, and a former resident of New York, I’m excited to join ‘Team Bermuda’ as the island showcases its value to corporate leaders in the United States. I look forward to sharing my research—and I’m also excited to be returning to Bermuda to host more summits later this year.”

Kleinert joins former New York mayor and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and American International Group President and CEO Brian Duperreault as special guests participating in the March 21 “Bermuda Executive Forum New York” at Convene at 117 West 46th Street. Hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), the full-day forum will spotlight key industry sectors in the Bermuda market and underscore the island’s historic and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States.

The multi-industry forum is the latest in a series hosted in different cities by the BDA, including two in London, one in Miami, and a previous successful New York event last May. Along with Kleinert’s talk, a highlight of Thursday’s programme will be a “fireside chat” kicking off the day featuring Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Bermuda Premier David Burt—moderated by AIG’s Duperreault, a Bermuda market veteran.

The Premier will be joined in New York by Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson, Executive Chair of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) Jeremy Cox, BDA CEO Roland Andy Burrows, and more than 40 leading industry and regulatory leaders who will participate in panel discussions on global trends and the advantages and opportunities for business in Bermuda.

Kleinert’s books profile young people who have founded companies collectively worth billions of dollars, including WordPress, Duolingo, and General Assembly, as well as celebrities, social-media influencers and leaders across diverse industries ranging from virtual reality to lunar settlement. His insights on entrepreneurship and networking have been featured in Forbes, TIME, Harvard Business Review, Fortune, NPR, Entrepreneur, Mashable, and Fox Business.

As the founder of Meeting of the Minds, an invite-only community that hosted a summit in Bermuda last fall, Kleinert has said he is committed to building a millennial-led network of “super-connectors”—from CEOs to pre-IPO tech unicorns and other industry pioneers.

Thursday’s forum—8am to 5:30pm, followed by a networking reception—targets prospective investors and others interested in learning about Bermuda’s world-class market. Panellists will debate topics including Brexit, US tax reform, and the European Union’s substance regime, along with trends affecting industries from healthcare-liability to disruptive technologies. To register, go to: http://bda.bm/bermuda-executive-forum-new-york/

