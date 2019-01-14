Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kleinfelder : Names Victor Auvinen Executive Vice President and West Division Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 02:10pm EST

Kleinfelder announced today that Victor Auvinen has been named Executive Vice President and West Division Director of the firm. Auvinen is an accomplished executive with experience leading multimillion dollar operations of major engineering firms. Based in Kleinfelder’s Sacramento, CA office, Auvinen will oversee the company’s operations throughout the Western United States.

“I’m excited Victor is joining Kleinfelder,” commented Louis Armstrong, President. “Victor’s experience and business acumen will drive continued growth and improvement throughout Kleinfelder’s West Division, while his leadership style will engage and motivate employees, fostering their sense of accountability to achieve operational excellence.”

A dynamic leader with over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Auvinen has served in several leadership positions including Divisional Chief Operating Officer of a Fortune 500 company, directing multidisciplinary services including environmental, planning, engineering, architecture, program management, and construction management for government and private clients across multiple sectors. His strong record of success is evidenced through his leadership of geographically dispersed operations that generate approximately $400 million annually in revenue and include over 1,400 employees. His management style has proven effective in generating robust growth and profitability, driving organizational effectiveness, and building alignment and enthusiasm around business objectives.

“I am excited to be joining a firm with an over 50-year legacy of outstanding client service, strong technical capabilities, and great people who make a difference every day in the communities they serve and work in!” said Auvinen. “As the West Division Director, I am committed to helping our clients achieve their goals, growing our business, and fostering an environment for our staff to grow and excel in. Kleinfelder is poised for great things in the future and I am honored and humbled to be part of the team.”

About Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since 1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated, cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day, on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada and Australia.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Corporate presentation, January 2019
PU
02:29pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.
DJ
02:27pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Adds 10,000th Subscriber to its Standard Brand YouTube Channel
PR
02:24pEXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 14 gennaio 2019
PU
02:24pMALLINCKRODT : Will Respond to U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Request for Information on H.P. Acthar® Gel
PU
02:24pTrump Bullish on China Trade Deal Ahead of Speech to U.S. Farmers
DJ
02:23pNATIONAL INSURANCE : Mosul demolishes iconic building used by IS for 'gay' killings
AQ
02:23pHigh-Tech Cannabis Campus Planned For New York State
PR
02:22pNissan CEO calls for Renault board to review Ghosn findings
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.