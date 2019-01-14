Kleinfelder : Names Victor Auvinen Executive Vice President and West Division Director

Kleinfelder announced today that Victor Auvinen has been named Executive
Vice President and West Division Director of the firm. Auvinen is an
accomplished executive with experience leading multimillion dollar
operations of major engineering firms. Based in Kleinfelder’s
Sacramento, CA office, Auvinen will oversee the company’s operations
throughout the Western United States.
“I’m excited Victor is joining Kleinfelder,” commented Louis Armstrong,
President. “Victor’s experience and business acumen will drive continued
growth and improvement throughout Kleinfelder’s West Division, while his
leadership style will engage and motivate employees, fostering their
sense of accountability to achieve operational excellence.”
A dynamic leader with over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Auvinen
has served in several leadership positions including Divisional Chief
Operating Officer of a Fortune 500 company, directing multidisciplinary
services including environmental, planning, engineering, architecture,
program management, and construction management for government and
private clients across multiple sectors. His strong record of success is
evidenced through his leadership of geographically dispersed operations
that generate approximately $400 million annually in revenue and include
over 1,400 employees. His management style has proven effective in
generating robust growth and profitability, driving organizational
effectiveness, and building alignment and enthusiasm around business
objectives.
“I am excited to be joining a firm with an over 50-year legacy of
outstanding client service, strong technical capabilities, and great
people who make a difference every day in the communities they serve and
work in!” said Auvinen. “As the West Division Director, I am committed
to helping our clients achieve their goals, growing our business, and
fostering an environment for our staff to grow and excel in. Kleinfelder
is poised for great things in the future and I am honored and humbled to
be part of the team.”
About Kleinfelder
Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since
1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals
providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water,
energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated,
cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative
problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day,
on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada and Australia.
