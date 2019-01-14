Kleinfelder : Names Victor Auvinen Executive Vice President and West Division Director

Kleinfelder announced today that Victor Auvinen has been named Executive Vice President and West Division Director of the firm. Auvinen is an accomplished executive with experience leading multimillion dollar operations of major engineering firms. Based in Kleinfelder’s Sacramento, CA office, Auvinen will oversee the company’s operations throughout the Western United States.

“I’m excited Victor is joining Kleinfelder,” commented Louis Armstrong, President. “Victor’s experience and business acumen will drive continued growth and improvement throughout Kleinfelder’s West Division, while his leadership style will engage and motivate employees, fostering their sense of accountability to achieve operational excellence.”

A dynamic leader with over 30 years of AEC industry experience, Auvinen has served in several leadership positions including Divisional Chief Operating Officer of a Fortune 500 company, directing multidisciplinary services including environmental, planning, engineering, architecture, program management, and construction management for government and private clients across multiple sectors. His strong record of success is evidenced through his leadership of geographically dispersed operations that generate approximately $400 million annually in revenue and include over 1,400 employees. His management style has proven effective in generating robust growth and profitability, driving organizational effectiveness, and building alignment and enthusiasm around business objectives.

“I am excited to be joining a firm with an over 50-year legacy of outstanding client service, strong technical capabilities, and great people who make a difference every day in the communities they serve and work in!” said Auvinen. “As the West Division Director, I am committed to helping our clients achieve their goals, growing our business, and fostering an environment for our staff to grow and excel in. Kleinfelder is poised for great things in the future and I am honored and humbled to be part of the team.”

About Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder has been connecting great people to the best work since 1961. We are engineers, scientists, and construction professionals providing solutions that improve our clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure. As an integrated, cross-disciplinary team of bright, curious, and innovative problem-solvers, we are dedicated to doing the right thing, every day, on every project from over 60 offices in the US, Canada and Australia.

