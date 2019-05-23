Klemchuk LLP Participates in Carry the Load 2019

DALLAS, Texas, May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Klemchuk LLP, a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, announces that Klemchuk LLP and Team Klemchuk will proudly participate in Carry the Load 2019 Dallas Memorial March over Memorial Day Weekend.



The two-day rally is held at Reverchon Park in Dallas, Texas, beginning Sunday, May 26, at 12 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 3 p.m. The Dallas Memorial March ends on Monday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m., with a closing ceremony.



"We invite you to join Team Klemchuk and many others at the Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March, as we honor our nation's heroes and provide encouragement to military and first responders currently serving our country," said Darin M. Klemchuk, Managing Partner and Founder of Klemchuk LLP. "Each year, it's a privilege for me and my family to participate in Carry the Load, as we remember fallen heroes, and walk to raise money for the non-profits supporting our veterans, first responders, and their families."



The event began as a way to bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day, and has grown over the years to provide a way to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation's heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.



For a variety of ways to support and/or join Team Klemchuk and Carry the Load, please visit our team page: http://www.carrytheload.org/site/TR/2018/General?team_id=6024&pg=team&fr_id=1721



Carry the Load is a non-profit dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes - military, veterans, first responders and their families.



To learn more about Carry the Load, please visit their website for Memorial Day and year-round events: http://www.carrytheload.org/.



About Klemchuk LLP:



Klemchuk LLP is a litigation, intellectual property, transactional, and international business law firm dedicated to protecting innovation. The firm provides tailored legal solutions to industries including software, technology, retail, real estate, consumer goods, ecommerce, telecommunications, restaurant, energy, media, and professional services. The firm focuses on serving mid-market companies seeking long-term, value-added relationships with a law firm. Learn more about experiencing law practiced differently and our local counsel practice.



The firm publishes Intellectual Property Trends (latest developments in IP law), Conversations with Innovators (interviews with thought leaders), Leaders in Law (insights from law leaders), Culture Counts (thoughts on law firm culture and business), and Legal Insights (in-depth analysis of IP, litigation, transactional, and international law).



Learn more at: https://www.klemchuk.com/



News Source: Klemchuk LLP

Related link: https://www.klemchuk.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/klemchuk-llp-participates-in-carry-the-load-2019/