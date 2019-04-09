Klick : Named a 2019 Best Workplace for Giving Back

Klick
was today recognized on the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Giving
Back after thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to
Work®.
"We are very proud to be named a Best Workplace for Giving Back because
it really underscores Klick’s culture of caring and desire to make a
difference in the lives of others through conscious acts of giving,”
said Klick President Lori Grant. “It also serves as a testament to so
many Klicksters who have passionately and creatively championed our
philanthropic efforts and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
Today’s announcement comes six months after Metroland Media named Klick
an ‘Urban Hero’ for giving back to the community through a variety of
initiatives that align with its four philanthropic pillars: helping
improve health outcomes; supporting children and families in need;
building community locally and internationally; and being positive
stewards of the environment.
Each month, Klick supports a different charitable cause, including
quarterly cornerstone campaigns in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank,
Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Shoebox Project, and SickKids. The
company dedicates each of the year’s remaining eight months to a
different charity as nominated and voted on by Klicksters annually on
#GivingTuesday. Over the last year, Klicksters have voted to support a
wide range of charitable causes, including World Wildlife Fund,
Operation Smile, Mélanie’s Way, and Majengo Children's Home.
Klick it Forward
Almost a decade ago, Klick created a unique
corporate giving program called Klick it Forward. Built directly into
the company’s workflow on its award-winning intranet – Genome, Klick it
Forward rewards Klicksters with credits to donate to charities of their
choice, adding a personal touch to corporate philanthropy and has
donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local and global charities
since its inception.
The list of Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back is based on direct feedback
from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by
Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus
5% margin of error.
To be eligible for this list, companies must be Great Place to
Work-certified in the past year, and at least 90% of employees must feel
good about the way their company contributes to the community. Great
Place to Work determined the list based on companies’ overall Corporate
Social Responsibility Index score from employees, as well as the range
and quality of their programs that encourage workplace social
responsibility.
Earlier this year, Klick was named a Best
Managed Company for the 11th consecutive year. Klick is
also consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work, Best Workplace
for Women, and Employee Recommended Workplace.
