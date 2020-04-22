Klick Recognized as a Best Workplace For 9th Consecutive Year

Company shares its people-first best practices to help others during COVID-19

Klick Health today confirmed it has been named one of the year’s Best Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the ninth straight year, saying having a people-first culture has never been more critical.

"It’s never been more important to put your people first than it is right now,” said Chief People Officer Glenn Zujew. “We are proud to foster a workplace culture that prioritizes our people and we can’t thank our Klicksters enough for how they transitioned to work from home six weeks ago, ahead of the curve, and seamlessly adapted to our new work reality. We have been impressed by everyone’s camaraderie and collaboration, sharing tips on working from home and suggesting new virtual program ideas, and we are extremely grateful.”

To help other organizations implement a people-first culture during this unprecedented time, Klick has published its Safety Protocols & Continuity Planning in response to COVID-19 at covid19.klick.com and shares the following best practices:

Put your people first

Look for new, creative ways to adapt your normal workplace culture and programs virtually. Everything you do should be rooted in keeping your people happy, healthy, and engaged. Stay in front of your team

Schedule regular team updates and group check-ins to keep communication levels and employee engagement strong using web-conferencing technology. For the last six-and-a-half weeks, Klick has been hosting regular company-wide update and Q&A sessions. It posts meeting videos and transcripts on its COVID-19 intranet portal for team members unable to attend sessions in real-time. Lean into technology

Use an intranet or platform, like Slack, to create discussion channels that are of interest to your people, will encourage camaraderie, collaboration, and which will help make working from home easier. Focus on wellness

During company meetings, remind your team to remember to get up from their desks for a short walk, glass of water, or other self-care activity. And, if like Klick, you normally have an onsite gym or subsidized gym memberships to give your people a way to stay fit, consider temporarily replacing in-office classes with virtual yoga, strength training, and meditation classes that can be recorded for added convenience. Adapt training

Make training and learning initiatives virtual. Klick’s People Practices and Klick Experience teams evolved their employee onboarding sessions, work-from-home training, manager training, and popular Science Session lunch and learns to virtual formats. Adapt socializing

Introduce or adapt programs that encourage your team members to connect, albeit virtually. Klick’s popular ‘Random Coffee’ program, which pairs up employees from different teams for coffee, is still running. Only now, the pairs meet screen to screen. Family matters

With schools closed and Klicksters working from home, the company’s Travel team has been leading virtual learning sessions for elementary-aged Little Klicksters. They also host virtual story time sessions for those even younger.

This marks the independent company’s fifth workplace culture award in 2020 following recognition as a Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Women, Ad Age Best Workplace, and Best Managed Company.

The 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year’s list received over 400 registrations and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 “Best Workplaces™ in Canada” survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. For more information please contact the Institute at bestworkplaces@greatplacetowork.ca or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick has been named Agency of the Year six times over the last eight years by the industry’s leading publications. The Klick group of companies—Klick Health and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant minds working to maximize the full potential of their people and clients. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 11 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, go to covid19.klick.com.

