Klick : Wins Record Number of Best Workplace Awards

Best Workplace for Professional Services recognition marks company’s 7th Best Workplace award in first half of 2019; also named a Best Managed Company for 11th consecutive year

In being recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ for Professional Services for the second straight year by Great Place to Work®, Klick today proudly accepted its seventh Best Workplace award for 2019 – setting a record number of best workplace distinctions for the people-centric, culture-obsessed company.

In the first six months of the year, Klick has received the following Best Workplace honors:

January: Ad Age Best Places to Work 2019

Best Places to Work 2019 March: Employee Recommended Workplace (3 rd consecutive year)

consecutive year) March: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Women (4 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) April: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ (8 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) April: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back (new award)

May: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Mental Health (new award)

June: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Professional Services (2nd consecutive year)

In March, Klick also ranked on the Deloitte list of Best Managed Companies for the 11th year running and was included in the prestigious Platinum Club for the 5th consecutive year for ongoing excellence in management practices.

"We are beyond proud of our legacy as a Best Workplace and remain committed to providing our Klicksters with a great place to work, where they can be themselves and do amazing things for our clients and the community,” said Klick President Lori Grant. “We’re also glad to see the growing importance being placed on workplace culture through awards like these and can attest to how having happier, more engaged team members leads to stronger performance and success.”

With steadfast focus on Klickster culture and what it calls “the relentless pursuit of awesome,” Klick recently updated its onboarding program, extended its KlickU management training program, and expanded its workspace footprint with a redesign of its Toronto headquarters that tripled the size of its digital health innovation lab and transformed a former retail bank location into an expansive café, complete with stadium seating and a summer patio.

The company is known for its strong philanthropic support of Klicksters’ favorite charities and it conducts regular pay fairness reviews, maternity and parental leave top-ups, flexible childcare options, complimentary on-site fitness and wellness programs, diversity and inclusion programming, mentoring for parents and caregivers, and access to work/life balance counseling services among its standard benefits.

In 2018, Klick won five Best Workplace awards.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world’s largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.

About Klick

Klick operates with a fiercely independent spirit at the intersection of technology, creativity, and strategy. The Klick family is a diverse group of people who are driven and connected by a shared culture and commitment to the relentless pursuit of awesome at Klick Health, Katalyst, and Sensei Labs. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto. Klick has been consistently recognized as a leading Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Employee-Recommended Workplace, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. Klick’s co-founders wrote the New York Times Bestseller The Decoded Company, the award-winning book on how to use data to empower and engage employees. For more information on joining Klick, go to http://careers.klick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005860/en/