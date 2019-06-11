Klick : Wins Record Number of Best Workplace Awards

In being recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ for
Professional Services for the second straight year by Great Place to
Work®, Klick
today proudly accepted its seventh Best Workplace award for 2019 –
setting a record number of best workplace distinctions for the
people-centric, culture-obsessed company.
In the first six months of the year, Klick has received the following
Best Workplace honors:
-
January: Ad Age Best Places to Work 2019
-
March: Employee Recommended Workplace (3rd consecutive year)
-
March: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Women (4th
consecutive year)
-
April: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ (8th
consecutive year)
-
April: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back (new
award)
-
May: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Mental Health (new
award)
-
June: Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces™ for Professional Services
(2nd consecutive year)
In March, Klick also ranked on the Deloitte list of Best Managed
Companies for the 11th year running and was included in the
prestigious Platinum Club for the 5th consecutive year for
ongoing excellence in management practices.
"We are beyond proud of our legacy as a Best Workplace and remain
committed to providing our Klicksters with a great place to work, where
they can be themselves and do amazing things for our clients and the
community,” said Klick President Lori Grant. “We’re also glad to see the
growing importance being placed on workplace culture through awards like
these and can attest to how having happier, more engaged team members
leads to stronger performance and success.”
With steadfast focus on Klickster culture and what it calls “the
relentless pursuit of awesome,” Klick recently updated its onboarding
program, extended its KlickU management training program, and expanded
its workspace footprint with a redesign of its Toronto headquarters that
tripled the size of its digital health innovation lab and transformed a
former retail bank location into an expansive café, complete with
stadium seating and a summer patio.
The company is known for its strong philanthropic support of Klicksters’
favorite charities and it conducts regular pay fairness reviews,
maternity and parental leave top-ups, flexible childcare options,
complimentary on-site fitness and wellness programs, diversity and
inclusion programming, mentoring for parents and caregivers, and access
to work/life balance counseling services among its standard benefits.
In 2018, Klick won five Best Workplace awards.
About Great Place to Work:
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust,
high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world’s largest
workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more
than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides
tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the
increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools
and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series
of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada)
and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise
needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it
supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels
organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.
About Klick
Klick operates with a fiercely independent spirit at the intersection of
technology, creativity, and strategy. The Klick family is a
diverse group of people who are driven and connected by a shared
culture and commitment to the relentless pursuit of awesome at Klick
Health, Katalyst,
and Sensei
Labs. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut,
Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San
Francisco, and Toronto. Klick has been consistently recognized as a
leading Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer,
Employee-Recommended Workplace, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and
Best Managed Company. Klick’s co-founders wrote the New York Times
Bestseller The Decoded Company, the award-winning book on how to
use data to empower and engage employees. For more information on
joining Klick, go to http://careers.klick.com.
