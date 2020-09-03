Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Klobuchar, Smith, Roberts Urge Administration to Support Wheat Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Wheat farmers have experienced significant economic harm from COVID-19

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS), Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, led a group of 21 Senate colleagues, including Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), in a bipartisan letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue requesting that funds in the CARES Act be help support wheat farmers who have experienced economic harm from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

'As Members of Congress representing wheat-producing states, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced by wheat farmers across the country who are already nearly complete with this year's harvest,' the senators wrote.

'Whether it's wheat farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control continue to depress the price of wheat. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for wheat farmers that includes assistance for all classes of wheat.'

In addition to Klobuchar, Smith, and Roberts, the bipartisan letter was signed by Senators Jim Risch (R-ID), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Cornyn (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Cory Gardner (R-CO), James Inhofe (R-OK) John Hoeven (R-ND), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Jon Tester (D-MT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and John Thune (R-SD).

Full text of the letter can be found HERE and below:

Dear Secretary Perdue:

As Members of Congress representing wheat-producing states, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced by wheat farmers across the country who are already nearly complete with this year's harvest. Whether it's wheat farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control continue to depress the price of wheat. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for wheat farmers that includes assistance for all classes of wheat.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is providing critical assistance to many producers impacted by COVID-19, including at-risk 2019 crop losses for hard red spring and durum wheat. While this assistance remains important to those producers, these classes of wheat represent approximately 30 percent of 2019 production, leaving the majority of wheat farmers without access to assistance through the CFAP program. The economic impact of COVID-19 has been experienced and felt by all wheat farmers across the country.

Wheat farmers producing hard red winter, soft red winter, and white wheat have also suffered lower commodity prices due to the pandemic. For example, from mid-January to the first full week of August, average weekly futures prices for the September 2020 contract have dropped 18 percent for hard red winter; 12 percent for soft red-winter; and 14 percent for hard red spring. As was shown in the USDA August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, demand for wheat for food use has been negatively affected by COVID-19, given a drop in food consumption away from home.

Additionally, COVID-19 has also affected markets all over the world, which has directly impacted U.S. wheat farmers. The USDA August WASDE projects world ending stocks at a record of 316.8 million tons. Record world ending stocks, caused in part by the impacts of COVID-19, are expected to significantly depress wheat prices. This is demonstrated by USDA reducing the estimated season average farm price by $0.10 per bushel to $4.50 per bushel, as compared to the July WASDE estimate. Moreover, the season average farm price of $4.50 per bushel is $0.30 below USDA's baseline projection, which was released in February 2020.

Apart from the 2016 marketing year at the height of the recession in the farm economy, the average price for wheat in 2020 is shaping up to be the worst in the last 13 years, including both 2018 and 2019 when the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) provided much-needed relief. In fact, the average price of wheat in 2020 is projected to be approximately 22 percent below the average price over the last 13 years.

Wheat farmers have experienced significant economic harm from COVID-19. We request that you use funding provided in the CARES Act to immediately begin providing assistance for COVID-19 losses for all classes of wheat. Thank you for your attention to this matter that's critical to U.S. wheat farmers during this unprecedented time.

Sincerely,

###

Disclaimer

Amy Klobuchar published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 21:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pDBS sees robust growth in private banking business, led by family offices
RE
05:57pCrinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
05:51pCORECIVIC : Alabama gov seeks 3 private built mega prisons, names sites
AQ
05:46pCOVID-19 : Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market 2020-2024 | Growing Focus on High-temperature Heat Pumps to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pFRS212 - CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Capital Payment Notification
PU
05:44pFIRSTRAND : FRS236 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
05:44pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:43pLXRANDCO : Hires Head of E-Commerce and Launches Digital-First Omni-Channel Business Strategy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group