Klondike Gold : Commences Drilling at Gay Gulch Zone

2019 Gay Gulch Zone Target:

The Gay Gulch Zone is situated adjacent to a prominent eight kilometer long northwest trending magnetic low named the Eldorado Fault which has numerous gold showings located along it. At Gay Gulch, the Eldorado Fault is intersected by a younger north trending 'magnetic low' fault that creates a kink or bend which is prospective for focusing of gold-bearing quartz veins.

In 2015 following the identification of visible gold bearing quartz veining in local float, six holes (EC15-08 to EC15-13) tested the showing and all holes intersected quartz veins containing visible gold (see News Release October 26, 2015). Five of six holes returned high grade gold assays over narrow intervals of up to 419.91 g/t Au over 0.50 meters, with interesting narrow gold intersections listed in the following table.

Table 1: High grade gold intervals from 2015 drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Interval (m) EC15-08 42.50 42.85 13.47 0.35 EC15-09 20.15 20.40 6.55 0.35 EC15-10 23.90 24.40 419.91 0.50 EC15-11 21.20 21.35 4.66 0.15 EC15-13 20.00 20.35 17.39 0.35 EC15-13 20.80 21.00 51.83 0.20

A total of seven shallow holes are planned to test for extensions to the mineralization identified in 2015. Five holes will test the northwest strike direction, and two holes will test the north strike direction. The Gay Gulch Zone drilling campaign should be completed by early June. Assay results are expected to be available by late July.

A location map (Figure 1) of 2019 drill targets, and a map (Figure 2) of planned Gay Gulch holes is included below.

Figure 1: Location of 2019 Drill Target Zones and nearby prospects, Klondike District Property.

Figure 2: Map of 2019 Gay Gulch Zone planned holes and 2015 hole locations, Klondike District Property.

QUALIFIED PERSONS REVIEW

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Perry, P.Geol., Vice-President Exploration of Klondike Gold Corp. and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 563 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

