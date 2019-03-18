Log in
Klondike Gold : raises $2,105,886 as First Tranche of Private Placement

03/18/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 18, 2019 Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V: KG; FRA: LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ('Klondike Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the 'Financing) as announced February 20, 2019. It is anticipated that the second tranche will be completed in the coming weeks.

The Company has issued 7,790,390 flow-through units (each a 'FT Unit') at the price of $0.22 and 1,910,000 non-flow-through units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,105,885.80

Each FT unit is comprised of one common share which is a 'flow-through' share for Canadian income tax purposes and one warrant exercisable at $0.35 per share until March 18, 2022. Each non flow-through Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.35 per share until March 18, 2022.

The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 19, 2019.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 557 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

'Peter Tallman'

President and CEO
(604) 609-6138
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

'This press release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'intend' and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Klondike in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Klondike's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Klondike disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.'

Disclaimer

Klondike Gold Corp. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 23:34:10 UTC
