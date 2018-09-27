Log in
Klondike Silver : Attends The Silver & Gold Summit – San Francisco

09/27/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

September 27, 2018 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) announces that the Company is attending the Silver & Gold Summit on October 28-29, 2018. The show is beingheld at Hilton San Francisco, Union Square, San Francisco, CA. If you are in the area, stop by booth #511 to meet the Klondike Silver Management and Technical team.

The Silver & Gold Summit hours are as follows: from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday October 28, 2018 and Monday October 29, 2018. For additional show information click the link: Silver & Gold Summit.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

'Thomas Kennedy'

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:31:02 UTC
