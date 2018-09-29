Log in
Klondike Silver : Private Placement Extension

09/29/2018 | 04:32am CEST

September 28, 2018 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) announces that in connection with the Company's financing previously announced on August 24, 2018, the Company has received a 30 day extension to close the private placement.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

'Thomas Kennedy'

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 02:31:06 UTC
