Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Klondike Silver : to Attend RAI$E on the WEST COAST Sep. 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

September 12, 2018 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) -the company that has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia; will be presenting at the 2nd Annual RAI$E on the WEST COAST Small-Cap Investing Conference in Vancouver, BC, September 14. The Company will be in Meeting Area #2, meeting investors & brokers for back-to-back meetings. Investors & brokers can register online here: www.westcoast2018.eventbrite.ca

About RAI$E on the WEST COAST Small-Cap Investing Conference:

September 14-15 | Fairmont Hotel Vancouver | Vancouver, BC

RAI$E on the WEST COAST is a two-day conference connecting small-cap companies with funds, finance professionals and investors for a full day of scheduled meetings on Friday and a networking day of world class salmon fishing on Saturday.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free SILVER LEAD ZINC land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Silver Lead Zinc smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Silver Lead Zinc mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Silver Lead Zinc camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

'Thomas Kennedy'

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Klondike Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Klondike Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 20:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pTEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS L P : September 12, 2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PU
11:23pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Named best for corporate governance among north american utilities
PU
11:23pGENETHERA INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pEDISON NATION, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pValue Line, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
11:22pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:21pPzena Investment Management Opposes Staples’s Acquisition of Essendant
GL
11:20pIPHONES XS MAX, XS, XR : Apple unveils its latest smartphones
AQ
11:20pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:20pGTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
5U-BLOX HOLDING AG : U BLOX : ABI Research -While Chinese Vendors Take Lead in M2M Module Shipments, Traditiona..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.