Kneron : Named Winner in 2020 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Edge AI leader works towards democratizing AI through building the Edge AI Net

The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Kneron was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. Kneron is a leading on-device edge artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Diego, California.

Kneron provides complete end-to-end integrated hardware and software solutions that enable on-device edge AI inferencing in mobile devices, personal computers, and IoT use cases including smart home devices, surveillance, payments, and smart cars. Their solutions augment cloud-based AI to accelerate AI inferencing on any device.

As the entire on-device edge AI industry is still emerging, Kneron’s early investment and commercialization of its technology have positioned it in a leadership position to enable AI adoption in mass-market devices.

Kneron product offerings include:

AI chips - Kneron’s KL520 AI chip accelerates neural network models whether from Kneron or 3rd parties on mass-market devices enabling 2D/3D visual recognition and audio recognition applications in everyday devices

On-device AI algorithms - Machine learning algorithms, which have among the smallest memory footprints in the industry according to recent NIST test results, include face detection, facial recognition, body detection, and gesture recognition

Neural Processing Units (NPU) - Kneron’s NPU provides commercially proven, high-efficiency solutions designed for devices with low power, low thermal profiles and yet complex neural network computational requirements

“Kneron is honored to have been recognized by Business Intelligence Group for excellence in artificial intelligence," stated Albert Liu, Kneron’s Cofounder and CEO. “This award serves as inspiration for us to continue democratizing AI through building the Edge AI Net.”

“We are so proud to name Kneron as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Kneron was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware solutions for the smart home, smart security systems, smartphones, personal computers, robots, drones, and various IoT devices. Their corporate mission is to enable AI everywhere through simplifying and making affordable the adoption of on-device edge AI. Kneron's investors include Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital, and CYZONE. To date, Kneron has received financing of more than US$70 million.

For more information about Kneron, please visit: http://www.kneron.com.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005738/en/