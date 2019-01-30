Knight Swift Transportation : 8-K

Morningstar® Document Research℠

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On January 29, 2019, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release (the "Press Release") announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the Press Release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K ("Current Report") as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

The information in this Current Report that is furnished under Item 2.02 and this Item 7.01, including the exhibits hereto, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On September 8, 2017, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 9, 2017, by Swift Transportation Company ("Swift"), Bishop Merger Sub, Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Swift, ("Merger Sub"), and Knight Transportation, Inc. ("Knight"), Merger Sub merged with and into Knight, with Knight surviving as a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Swift (the "2017 Merger"). Knight was the accounting acquirer and Swift was the legal acquirer in the 2017 Merger.

In accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the 2017 Merger, throughout Exhibit 99.2, the reported results do not include the results of operations of Swift and its subsidiaries on and prior to the 2017 Merger date of September 8, 2017 (the "2017 Merger Date"). However, where indicated, certain unaudited historical information of Swift and its subsidiaries on and prior to the 2017 Merger Date, including their results of operations and certain operating statistics (collectively, the "Swift Historical Information"), has been provided in Exhibit 99.2. Management believes that presentation of the Swift Historical Information will be useful to investors. The Swift Historical Information has not been prepared in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and it therefore does not reflect any of the pro forma adjustments that would be required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Swift Historical Information does not purport to indicate the results that would have been obtained had the Swift and Knight businesses been operated together during the periods presented, or which may be realized in the future.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift"), North America's largest truckload transportation company, today reported fourth quarter 2018 net income attributable to Knight-Swift of $151.7 million and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift of $162.9 million. Our GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.86 for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.50 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in the fourth quarter 2017 results was an income tax benefit of $364.2 million (or $2.03 per diluted share), representing management's estimate of the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during that quarter.

Our Adjusted EPS was $0.93 for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Key Financial Highlights

We are pleased with our fourth quarter 2018 results and the progress made across all of our reportable segments. Our trucking segments, which include Knight Trucking, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, and Swift Refrigerated, operated on a combined basis at an 80.9% Adjusted Operating Ratio. Swift's average operational tractor count remained stable during the fourth quarter at 14,737. The Swift Truckload segment's profitability significantly improved, achieving a 75.9% Adjusted Operating Ratio, while Swift's other reportable segments also achieved meaningful improvement on a year-over-year basis. The Knight Trucking segment continued to operate efficiently with an Adjusted Operating Ratio of 78.1%. Our asset-light businesses, which include Knight Brokerage, Knight Intermodal, Swift Logistics, and Swift Intermodal, together operated at an 89.3% Adjusted Operating Ratio during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Quarter Ended December 31, (1)

2018

2017

C h an g e

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total revenue $ 1,394,640$ Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ Operating income $ Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ Net income attributable to Knight-Swift $ Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift (2) $ Earnings per diluted share $ Adjusted EPS (2) $ _________________ 1,242,625 1,359,420 2.6 % 1,218,188 2.0 % 143,771 43.8 % 156,112 42.0 % 447,564 (66.1)% 94,002 73.2 % 0.86$ 2.50 (65.6)% 0.52 78.8 % 151,696$ 206,777$

$

221,658

$

162,856

$

0.93

$

(2) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release.

Dividend - The company previously announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record on December 3, 2018, which was paid on December 27, 2018.

Revenue - Total revenue increased 2.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, increased 2.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by improvements in average revenue per tractor and growth in our asset-light businesses.