Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM4

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - KNX

Filed: June 04, 2019 (period: May 31, 2019)

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Harrington Timothy Sean

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

(Check all applicable)

Inc.[ KNX ]

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

2200 SOUTH 75TH AVENUE

05/31/2019

Exec Vice Pres Sales

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

PHOENIX

AZ

85027

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

05/31/2019

M

437

A

(1)

3,428

D

Class A Common Stock

05/31/2019

F

151

D

$27.64

3,277

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

Class A

437

Stock

(1)

05/31/2019

M

437

(2)

(2)

Common

$0.00

1,750

D

Units

Stock

Restricted

Class A

4,330

Stock

(3)

05/31/2019

A

4,330

(4)

(4)

Common

$0.00

4,330

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Restricted stock units convert into Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.
  2. The restricted stock unit grant vests in five equal annual installments beginning on May 31, 2019, and ending May 31, 2023. Stock is issued when and as vested.
  3. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of KNX Class A Common Stock.
  4. The restricted stock unit grant vests in five equal annual installments beginning on May 31, 2020, and ending May 31, 2024. Stock is issued when and as vested.

/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney 06/04/2019 in Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Source: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., 4, June 04, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pM D C : Richmond American Debuts Its Sought-After Seasons™ Collection in Palmdale
PU
06:42pGENERAL MOTORS : U.S. denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV
RE
06:40pCBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
BU
06:37pPLATINEX : Announces Intention to Complete a Change of Business to Become a Cannabis Issuer
AQ
06:34pWAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY : Corporate Update 
AQ
06:32pWOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wanes over locked fund gate
RE
06:31pSientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
06:30pMYERS INDUSTRIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
06:30pDWIGHT CAPITAL : Presents Preliminary Offer for HomeStreet's Multifamily Mortgage Lending Business
BU
06:29pGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstanding 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
2APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
3QUIDEL CORPORATION : QUIDEL : Announces Private Exchange Transactions
4Fusion Foundation Partners with i4SD to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges Through Smart Infrastruct..
5COOK MEDICAL : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About