|
Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
06/04/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
Morningstar® Document Research℠
FORM4
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - KNX
Filed: June 04, 2019 (period: May 31, 2019)
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
Harrington Timothy Sean
|
|
|
|
|
|
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc.[ KNX ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2200 SOUTH 75TH AVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exec Vice Pres Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PHOENIX
|
AZ
|
85027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
(City)
|
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
6. Ownership
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
Securities
|
Form: Direct
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
(D) or
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Indirect (I)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
(Instr. 4)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(A) or
|
Price
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
A
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
3,428
|
|
D
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
D
|
|
$27.64
|
|
|
3,277
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
3. Transaction
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
|
4.
|
|
|
5.
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and
|
|
|
8. Price
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
Number
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Amount of
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
of
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
8)
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
|
Security
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr. 3
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Title
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
(1)
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
437
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Common
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
1,750
|
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
4,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
(3)
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
4,330
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Common
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
4,330
|
|
D
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Restricted stock units convert into Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis.
-
The restricted stock unit grant vests in five equal annual installments beginning on May 31, 2019, and ending May 31, 2023. Stock is issued when and as vested.
-
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of KNX Class A Common Stock.
-
The restricted stock unit grant vests in five equal annual installments beginning on May 31, 2020, and ending May 31, 2024. Stock is issued when and as vested.
/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney 06/04/2019 in Fact
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
|
Source: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., 4, June 04, 2019
|
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
Disclaimer
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:02:07 UTC
|
|