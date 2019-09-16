Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM4

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - KNX

Filed: September 16, 2019 (period: September 12, 2019)

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Fitzsimmons James L

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

(Check all applicable)

Inc.[ KNX ]

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

20002 NORTH 19TH AVENUE

09/12/2019

EVP - Operations

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

PHOENIX

AZ

85027

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

09/12/2019

S

657

D

$36.7947

1,183

D

Class A Common Stock

09/12/2019

S

125

D

$36.68

1,058

D

Class A Common Stock

09/12/2019

S

800

D

$36.671

258

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney

in Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

09/16/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Source: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., 4, September 16, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 00:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pOil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot
RE
08:52p3P LEARNING : How to Teach Students Password Safety
PU
08:52pTOPCON : Summary of the Presentation and Q&A for FY2019 1Q Financial Results posted.
PU
08:52pADX ENERGY LTD (ASX : ADX) Parta Appraisal Program Funding "Iecea Mare Production License Onshore Romania"
AQ
08:49pWeWork parent pulls IPO following pushback - sources
RE
08:47pMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Colonial First State Global Asset Management rebrands to First Sentier Investors (PDF / 18KB)
PU
08:37pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : ASX Aware Query
PU
08:32pATEAM : (Updated) FY2019 Ateam Business Report
PU
08:31pCORNING INCORPORATED : Cuts Sales Forecast as Demand Slows -- Update
DJ
08:25pWEWORK PARENT PULLS IPO FOLLOWING PUSHBACK : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
4Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group