Knight Swift Transportation : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – 7/24/2019 0 07/24/2019 | 09:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields July 24, 2019 Phoenix, Arizona Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Revenue and Earnings Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift" or "the Company"), North America's largest truckload transportation company, today reported second quarter 2019 net income attributable to Knight-Swift of $79.2 million and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift of $100.6 million. Our GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.46 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2018. Our Adjusted EPS was $0.58 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.56 for the second quarter of 2018. Key Financial Highlights Our consolidated operations continued to show progress and resilience, as we navigated through the softer freight environment in the first and second quarters of 2019. Focusing on the fundamentals of our business enabled us to improve our Adjusted Operating Income by 1.5% to $137.0 million, despite a 5.7% decrease in revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. Our Trucking segment, which includes our irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross border operations, improved its Adjusted Operating Ratio to 85.8% in the second quarter of 2019 from 86.5% in the second quarter of 2018, while sequentially increasing its average tractor count by 51 tractors to 18,985. On a combined basis, we improved the Adjusted Operating Ratio in our asset-light segments (Logistics and Intermodal) to 95.3% in the second quarter of 2019 from 95.8% in the second quarter of 2018. This was driven by a 150 basis point improvement in the Adjusted Operating Ratio within the Logistics segment to 93.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 95.2% in the second quarter of 2018. Overall, we remain committed to improving long-term profitability as we continue to leverage opportunities across the Knight-Swift brands, efficiently deploy our assets, and further our enterprise-wide efforts to improve our drivers' experience and safety, while maintaining a relentless focus on cost control. Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total revenue $ 1,242,083 $ 1,331,683 (6.7 %) Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge ¹ $ 1,122,754 $ 1,191,022 (5.7 %) Operating income $ 108,593 $ 124,242 (12.6 %) Adjusted Operating Income ² $ 136,967 $ 134,929 1.5 % Net income attributable to Knight-Swift $ 79,205 $ 91,323 (13.3 %) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift ² $ 100,627 $ 99,632 1.0 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.46 $ 0.51 (9.8 %) Adjusted EPS ² $ 0.58 $ 0.56 3.6 % See Note 2 to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income in the schedules following this release. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release. Revenue - Total revenue decreased by 6.7% to $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2019 from $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge decreased by 5.7% to $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Operating Income - Operating income decreased to $108.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $124.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the legal accrual associated with an ongoing lawsuit, which is included in "Miscellaneous operating expenses" in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Operating Income increased 1.5% to $137.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $134.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by an increase in trucking revenue per loaded mile (excluding fuel surcharge), improved margin performance within the Logistics segment, and continued cost control. Income Taxes - The second quarter 2019 effective tax rate was 24.7%, compared to 22.9% in the second quarter of 2018. We expect the full-year 2019 effective tax rate to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0% before discrete items. Dividend - The Company previously announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record on June 3, 2019, which was paid on June 27, 2019. Segment Financial Performance Segment Recast - As previously disclosed, the Company reorganized its reportable segments during the first quarter of 2019. Accordingly, throughout this release, the prior period segment information has been recast to align with the current period presentation. Trucking Segment Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) Change (Dollars in thousands) Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions Operating income Adjusted Operating Income ¹ Operating ratio Adjusted Operating Ratio ¹ $ 900,648 $ 941,117 (4.3 %) $ 125,772 $ 126,657 (0.7 %) $ 128,303 $ 127,000 1.0 % 87.7% 88.3% (60 bps) 85.8% 86.5% (70 bps) 1 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release. The Adjusted Operating Ratio within our Trucking segment improved to 85.8% in the second quarter of 2019 from 86.5% in the same quarter last year, contributing to a 1.0% improvement inAdjusted Operating Income. Swift's truckload operating segment generated sequential and year-over-year improvements in profitability, operating at an 84.2% Adjusted Operating Ratio during the quarter. Knight's trucking fleet continued to operate very efficiently, achieving an 81.8% Adjusted Operating Ratio during the second quarter of 2019. Our Trucking segment's average revenue per tractor decreased by 3.0% as a result of a 6.4% decrease in miles per tractor, partially offset by a 4.1% increase in revenue per loaded mile, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions. 2 Logistics Segment Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) Change (Dollars in thousands) Revenue, excluding intersegment transactions $ 80,304 $ 96,401 (16.7 %) Operating income $ 5,021 $ 4,615 8.8 % Operating ratio 93.9% 95.3% (140 bps) Adjusted Operating Ratio ¹ 93.7% 95.2% (150 bps) 1 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release. Adjusted Operating Ratio in the Logistics segment (which primarily consists of our Knight and Swift brokerage services) improved to 93.7% in the second quarter of 2019 from 95.2% in the second quarter of 2018. We remained diligent in improving our operating efficiency, resulting in an 8.8% increase in operating income, despite a 16.7% decrease in revenue, excluding intersegment transactions. The improvement in operating income was driven by a 330 basis point improvement in brokerage gross margin to 16.2% in the second quarter of 2019 from 12.9% in the second quarter of 2018. A competitive market during the second quarter of 2019 resulted in a 13.8% decrease in brokerage revenue, excluding intersegment transactions, as compared to the second quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by a 10.3% decrease in brokerage revenue per load. Competition increased as the quarter progressed, putting more pressure on revenue and margins. Intermodal Segment Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) Change (Dollars in thousands) Revenue, excluding intersegment transactions $ 117,727 $ 119,830 (1.8 %) Operating income $ 4,192 $ 4,480 (6.4 %) Operating ratio 96.5% 96.3% 20 bps Adjusted Operating Ratio ¹ 96.4% 96.3% 10 bps 1 See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release. During the second quarter of 2019, our Intermodal segment produced anAdjusted Operating Ratio of 96.4%, compared to 96.3% during the second quarter of 2018. Although the competitive market pressured volumes, revenue, excluding intersegment transactions decreased, as a 6.4% increase in revenue per load helped to offset the 7.7% decrease in load counts. We continue to focus on improving our cost structure and improving our load volumes in our Intermodal segment. Non-reportable Segments Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) Change (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 29,597 $ 48,783 (39.3 %) Operating loss $ (26,392) $ (11,510) 129.3 % The non-reportable segments include support services provided to our customers and independent contractors (including repair and maintenance shop services, equipment leasing, warranty services, and insurance), trailer parts manufacturing, as well as certain corporate expenses (such as legal settlements and accruals and $10.3 million in quarterly amortization of intangibles related to the September 2017 merger between Knight and Swift). The decrease in total revenue within our non-reportable segments is primarily attributed to a decrease in leasing and insurance activities with independent contractors. This was accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the operating expenses associated with these activities. Additionally, we incurred $15.5 million in costs associated with a jury verdict issued in July 2019 related to an ongoing lawsuit. The Company is reviewing all options including post-trial motions seeking to overturn the jury verdict and if necessary, an appeal. 3 Consolidated Liquidity, Capital Resources, and Earnings Guidance Cash Flow Sources (Uses) 1 Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 Change (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 362,812 $ 375,912 $ (13,100) Net cash used in investing activities (223,882) (232,564) 8,682 Net cash used in financing activities (162,022) (126,769) (35,253) Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and equivalents ² $ (23,092) $ 16,579 $ (39,671) Net capital expenditures $ (219,904) $ (121,386) $ (98,518) The reported results do not include the results of operations of Abilene and its subsidiaries on and prior to its acquisition by Knight on March 16, 2018 in accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the transaction. "Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and equivalents" is derived from changes within "Cash and cash equivalents," "Cash and cash equivalents - restricted," and the long-term portion of restricted cash included in "Other long-term assets" in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Liquidity and Capitalization - As of June 30, 2019, we had a balance of $755.6 million of unrestricted cash and available liquidity and $5.5 billion of stockholders' equity. The face value of our debt, net of unrestricted cash ("Net Debt") was $849.6 million as of June 30, 2019, which is consistent with our December 31, 2018 Net Debt balance. Free cash flow for the first half of 2019 was $142.9 million (computed as net cash provided by operating activities, less net capital expenditures). We generated $362.8 million in operating cash flows, reduced our operating lease liabilities by $59.7 million 3, and repurchased $86.9 million worth of our common stock during the first half of the year. Over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2019, we repurchased $266.2 million worth of our common stock and returned $42.0 million to our stockholders in the form of quarterly dividends. We remain committed to a strong capital structure, which we believe will position us for long-term success and enable us to pursue further opportunities for organic growth, growth through acquisitions, and other capital allocation opportunities. Equipment and Capital Expenditures - Gain on sale of revenue equipment decreased to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $9.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures, net of disposal proceeds, were $170.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $219.9 million for the first half of the year. We reduced the average age of our tractor fleet to 2.1 years in the second quarter of 2019 from 2.5 years in the second quarter of 2018. We expect that net capital expenditures will be in the range of $550.0 - $575.0 million for full-year 2019, primarily representing replacements of existing tractors and trailers, as well as investment in our terminal network and driver amenities. We plan to continue funding purchases primarily with cash and borrowing under our revolving credit facility, and we expect to rely less on leasing. Guidance - As recently announced, our expected Adjusted EPS 4 range for the third quarter of 2019 is $0.54 to $0.57. Our expected Adjusted EPS 4 range for the fourth quarter of 2019 is $0.73 to $0.77. Our expected Adjusted EPS ranges for the third and fourth quarters of 2019 are based on the current truckload market, recent trends, and the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management (including those referenced in the second quarter 2019 earnings presentation posted on our website). The factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements," among others, could cause actual results to materially vary from this guidance. Further, we cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis, the impact of certain income and expense items on our earnings per share, because these items, which could be significant, may be infrequent, are difficult to predict, and may be highly variable. As a result, we do not provide a corresponding GAAP measure for, or reconciliation to, our Adjusted EPS guidance. ________ See note 1 to the condensed consolidated balance sheets regarding the Company's adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's new lease standard (Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 842, Leases ). Expected Adjusted EPS starts with US GAAP diluted earnings per share and adds back the after-tax impact of intangible asset amortization (which is expected to be approximately $0.05 for each of the two remaining quarters in 2019). 4 Other Information About Knight-Swift Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors. Investor Relations Contact Information David A. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Adam W. Miller, Chief Financial Officer: (602) 606-6349 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available, usually identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans,'' "projects," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "strategy," ''focus," "outlook," "will," "could," "should," "may," "continue," or similar expressions, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including without limitation: any projections of or guidance regarding earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures, or other financial items; any statement of plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed acquisition plans, new services or developments; any statements regarding future economic, industry, or Company conditions or performance; and any statements of belief and any statement of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this press release, such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: any projections of or guidance regarding earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures, or other financial items,

future effective tax rates,

future performance of our Intermodal segment, including cost structure and load volumes,

future capital structure, capital allocation, and growth strategies and opportunities, and

future capital expenditures, including funding of capital expenditures. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and are based upon the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of Knight-Swift's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the SEC. 5 Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 1 Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge ² $ 1,122,754 $ 1,191,022 $ 2,219,710 $ 2,333,063 Trucking fuel surcharge ² 119,329 140,661 226,908 269,752 Total revenue 1,242,083 1,331,683 2,446,618 2,602,815 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages, and benefits 380,354 371,405 744,209 733,078 Fuel 151,309 162,969 289,748 307,785 Operations and maintenance 82,443 88,278 162,203 173,298 Insurance and claims 48,796 53,126 98,932 112,274 Operating taxes and licenses 21,560 22,671 43,363 45,821 Communications 4,960 5,450 10,043 10,742 Depreciation and amortization of property and 102,938 95,748 203,875 189,611 equipment Amortization of intangibles 10,692 10,687 21,385 21,196 Rental expense 32,875 47,703 68,420 100,578 Purchased transportation 261,273 335,712 530,622 659,995 Impairments 2,182 - 2,182 - Miscellaneous operating expenses 34,108 13,692 46,744 30,451 Total operating expenses 1,133,490 1,207,441 2,221,726 2,384,829 Operating income 108,593 124,242 224,892 217,986 Other (expenses) income: Interest income 977 730 1,993 1,302 Interest expense (7,156) (7,132) (14,504) (13,896) Other income, net 3,101 1,005 9,240 3,160 Other (expenses) income, net (3,078) (5,397) (3,271) (9,434) Income before income taxes 105,515 118,845 221,621 208,552 Income tax expense 26,076 27,217 53,999 46,192 Net income 79,439 91,628 167,622 162,360 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (234) (305) (479) (673) Net income attributable to Knight-Swift $ 79,205 $ 91,323 $ 167,143 $ 161,687 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.97 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 Dividends declared per share: $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 172,078 178,451 172,522 178,307 Diluted 172,724 179,398 173,162 179,321 The reported results do not include the results of operations of Abilene and its subsidiaries on and prior to its acquisition by Knight on March 16, 2018 in accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the transaction. Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, the Company presents fuel surcharge revenue generated within only its Trucking segment within "Trucking fuel surcharge" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Fuel surcharge revenue generated within the remaining segments is included in "Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to align with the current period presentation. 6 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,063 $ 82,486 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 51,602 46,888 Restricted investments, held-to-maturity, amortized cost 10,277 17,413 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17,350 and $16,355, 549,668 601,228 respectively ² Contract balance - revenue in transit ² 20,526 15,602 Prepaid expenses 67,904 67,011 Assets held for sale 43,479 39,955 Income tax receivable 35,437 6,943 Other current assets 34,356 29,706 Total current assets 868,312 907,232 Property and equipment, net 2,745,643 2,612,837 Operating lease right-of-use assets ¹ 221,026 - Goodwill 2,919,219 2,919,176 Intangible assets, net 1,399,534 1,420,919 Other long-term assets 59,850 51,721 Total assets $ 8,213,584 $ 7,911,885 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 165,085 $ 117,883 Accrued payroll and purchased transportation 112,949 126,464 Accrued liabilities 154,197 151,500 Claims accruals - current portion 153,768 160,044 Finance lease liabilities and long-term debt - current portion ¹ 58,684 58,672 Operating lease liabilities - current portion ¹ 98,904 - Total current liabilities 743,587 614,563 Revolving line of credit 270,000 195,000 Long-term debt - less current portion 364,707 364,590 Finance lease liabilities - less current portion ¹ 66,027 71,248 Operating lease liabilities - less current portion ¹ 129,680 - Accounts receivable securitization 144,684 239,606 Claims accruals - less current portion 196,929 201,327 Deferred tax liabilities 749,077 739,538 Other long-term liabilities 16,873 23,294 Total liabilities 2,681,564 2,449,166 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,703 1,728 Additional paid-in capital 4,254,297 4,242,369 Retained earnings 1,274,067 1,216,852 Total Knight-Swift stockholders' equity 5,530,067 5,460,949 Noncontrolling interest 1,953 1,770 Total stockholders' equity 5,532,020 5,462,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,213,584 $ 7,911,885 During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases , which was established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in February 2016 through Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, as subsequently amended. The new standard requires lessees to recognize right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities arising from operating leases on the balance sheet. Further, right-of-use assets are adjusted for differences in fair value identified from business combinations. Capital leases will continue to be recognized on the balance sheet, but are now referred to as "finance" leases, as required by the new standard. Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, the Company presents "Revenue in transit" as a separate line item on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Prior period amounts have been reclassified out of "Trade receivables" to align with the current period presentation. 7 Segment Operating Statistics (Unaudited) 3 Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) Change 2019 2018 (recast) Change Trucking Average revenue per tractor ¹ $ 47,440 $ 48,892 (3.0 %) $ 93,163 $ 95,098 (2.0 %) Non-paid empty miles percentage 12.9% 12.5% 40 bps 12.9% 12.4% 50 bps Average length of haul (miles) 429 427 0.5 % 429 424 1.2 % Miles per tractor 23,656 25,267 (6.4 %) 46,181 49,948 (7.5 %) Average tractors 18,985 19,249 (1.4 %) 18,959 19,447 (2.5 %) Average trailers 58,263 62,822 (7.3 %) 56,902 63,911 (11.0 %) Logistics Revenue per load - Brokerage only ² $ 1,475 $ 1,644 (10.3 %) $ 1,452 $ 1,635 (11.2 %) Gross margin - Brokerage only 16.2% 12.9% 330 bps 17.0% 13.0% 400 bps Intermodal Average revenue per load ² $ 2,438 $ 2,291 6.4 % $ 2,447 $ 2,248 8.9 % Load count 48,290 52,315 (7.7 %) 95,399 102,312 (6.8 %) Average tractors 651 621 4.8 % 672 600 12.0 % Average containers 9,863 9,119 8.2 % 9,864 9,120 8.2 % Computed with revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions Computed with revenue, excluding intersegment transactions The reported results do not include the results of operations of Abilene and its subsidiaries on and prior to its acquisition by Knight on March 16, 2018 in accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the transaction. 8 Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations The terms "Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EPS," "Adjusted Operating Ratio," and "Free Cash Flow," as we define them, are not presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures supplement our GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business. We believe that using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because they remove the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management and the board of directors focus on Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Operating Ratio as key measures of our performance, all of which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures and further discussed below. Management and the board of directors use Free Cash Flow as a key measure of our liquidity, which is defined under "Liquidity and Capitalization" above. Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe our presentation of these non- GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance. Adjusted Net IncomeAttributable to Knight-Swift,Adjusted Operating Income,Adjusted EPS,Adjusted Operating Ratio, and Free Cash Flow are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net income, cash flows from operating activities, operating margin, or other measures prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio 1 2 GAAP Presentation Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) 2019 2018 (recast) (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,242,083 $ 1,331,683 $ 2,446,618 $ 2,602,815 Total operating expenses (1,133,490) (1,207,441) (2,221,726) (2,384,829) Operating income $ 108,593 $ 124,242 $ 224,892 $ 217,986 Operating ratio 91.3% 90.7% 90.8% 91.6% Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 1,242,083 $ 1,331,683 $ 2,446,618 $ 2,602,815 Trucking fuel surcharge (119,329) (140,661) (226,908) (269,752) Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge 1,122,754 1,191,022 2,219,710 2,333,063 Total operating expenses 1,133,490 1,207,441 2,221,726 2,384,829 Adjusted for: Trucking fuel surcharge (119,329) (140,661) (226,908) (269,752) Amortization of intangibles ³ (10,692) (10,687) (21,385) (21,196) Impairments 4 (2,182) - (2,182) - Legal accruals 5 (15,500) - (15,500) - Adjusted Operating Expenses 985,787 1,056,093 1,955,751 2,093,881 Adjusted Operating Income $ 136,967 $ 134,929 $ 263,959 $ 239,182 Adjusted Operating Ratio 87.8% 88.7% 88.1% 89.7% 9 Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating ratio to consolidated non- GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio. The reported results do not include the results of operations of Abilene and its subsidiaries on and prior to its acquisition by Knight on March 16, 2018 in accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the transaction. "Amortization of intangibles" reflects the non-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets identified in the 2017 Merger, Abilene Acquisition, and historical Knight acquisitions. "Impairments" reflects the non-cash impairment of leasehold improvements incurred during the early termination of a lease related to one of our operating properties. "Legal accruals" reflects anticipated costs associated with a jury verdict issued in July 2019 related to an ongoing lawsuit, which is included in "Miscellaneous operating expenses" in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2019. The Company is reviewing all options including post-trial motions seeking to overturn the jury verdict and if necessary, an appeal. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift and Adjusted EPS 1 2 Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars In thousands) GAAP: Net income attributable to Knight-Swift $ 79,205 $ 91,323 $ 167,143 $ 161,687 Adjusted for: Income tax expense attributable to Knight-Swift 26,076 27,217 53,999 46,192 Income before income taxes attributable to Knight-Swift 105,281 118,540 221,142 207,879 Amortization of intangibles ³ 10,692 10,687 21,385 21,196 Impairments 4 2,182 - 2,182 - Legal accruals 5 15,500 - 15,500 - Adjusted income before income taxes 133,655 129,227 260,209 229,075 Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (33,028) (29,595) (63,401) (50,738) Non-GAAP: Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift $ 100,627 $ 99,632 $ 196,808 $ 178,337 Note: Because the numbers reflected in the table below are calculated on a per share basis, they may not foot due to rounding. Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP: Earnings per diluted share $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 Adjusted for: Income tax expense attributable to Knight-Swift 0.15 0.15 0.31 0.26 Income before income taxes attributable to Knight-Swift 0.61 0.66 1.28 1.16 Amortization of intangibles ³ 0.06 0.06 0.12 0.12 Impairments 4 0.01 - 0.01 - Legal accruals 5 0.09 - 0.09 - Adjusted income before income taxes 0.77 0.72 1.50 1.28 Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (0.19) (0.16) (0.37) (0.28) Non-GAAP: Adjusted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 1.14 $ 0.99 Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, these tables reconcile consolidated GAAP net income attributable to Knight-Swift to non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift and consolidated GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EPS. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 2. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 3. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 4. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 5. 10 Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio ¹ ² Trucking Segment GAAP Presentation Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) 2019 2018 (recast) (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,020,027 $ 1,081,832 $ 1,993,272 $ 2,119,196 Total operating expenses (894,255) (955,175) (1,752,325) (1,892,288) Operating income $ 125,772 $ 126,657 $ 240,947 $ 226,908 Operating ratio 87.7% 88.3% 87.9% 89.3% Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 1,020,027 $ 1,081,832 $ 1,993,272 $ 2,119,196 Trucking fuel surcharge (119,329) (140,661) (226,908) (269,752) Intersegment transactions (50) (54) (86) (73) Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge and 900,648 941,117 1,766,278 1,849,371 intersegment transactions Total operating expenses 894,255 955,175 1,752,325 1,892,288 Adjusted for: Trucking fuel surcharge (119,329) (140,661) (226,908) (269,752) Intersegment transactions (50) (54) (86) (73) Amortization of intangibles ³ (349) (343) (698) (508) Impairments 4 (2,182) - (2,182) - Adjusted Operating Expenses 772,345 814,117 1,522,451 1,621,955 Adjusted Operating Income $ 128,303 $ 127,000 $ 243,827 $ 227,416 Adjusted Operating Ratio 85.8% 86.5% 86.2% 87.7% Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating ratio to consolidated non- GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 2. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 3. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 4. 11 Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - Continued ¹ ² Logistics Segment GAAP Presentation Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) 2019 2018 (recast) (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 82,929 $ 99,188 $ 171,881 $ 188,377 Total operating expenses (77,908) (94,573) (159,577) (179,803) Operating income $ 5,021 $ 4,615 $ 12,304 $ 8,574 Operating ratio 93.9% 95.3% 92.8% 95.4% Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 82,929 $ 99,188 $ 171,881 $ 188,377 Intersegment transactions (2,625) (2,787) (4,386) (5,925) Revenue, excluding intersegment transactions 80,304 96,401 167,495 182,452 Total operating expenses 77,908 94,573 159,577 179,803 Adjusted for: Intersegment transactions (2,625) (2,787) (4,386) (5,925) Adjusted Operating Expenses 75,283 91,786 155,191 173,878 Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,021 $ 4,615 $ 12,304 $ 8,574 Adjusted Operating Ratio 93.7% 95.2% 92.7% 95.3% Intermodal Segment GAAP Presentation Quarter-to-Date June 30, Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 2018 (recast) 2019 2018 (recast) (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 118,195 $ 120,047 $ 234,562 $ 230,314 Total operating expenses (114,003) (115,567) (228,009) (221,886) Operating income $ 4,192 $ 4,480 $ 6,553 $ 8,428 Operating ratio 96.5% 96.3% 97.2% 96.3% Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 118,195 $ 120,047 $ 234,562 $ 230,314 Intersegment transactions (468) (217) (1,158) (354) Revenue, excluding intersegment transactions 117,727 119,830 233,404 229,960 Total operating expenses 114,003 115,567 228,009 221,886 Adjusted for: Intersegment transactions (468) (217) (1,158) (354) Adjusted Operating Expenses 113,535 115,350 226,851 221,532 Adjusted Operating Income $ 4,192 $ 4,480 $ 6,553 $ 8,428 Adjusted Operating Ratio 96.4% 96.3% 97.2% 96.3% Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating ratio to consolidated non- GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited): Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio - footnote 2. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 13:14:07 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 09:34a BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09:34a KEIHAN : Japan's Keihan Real Estate set for first condo project in Thailand AQ 09:34a PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Tobacco giant pushing for a 'smoke-free' future AQ 09:34a BANGKOK BANK PCL : Consumers avoid using credit cards due to slowing economy AQ 09:34a HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expand Al-Zour Refinery With Honeywell Technology PR 09:34a Millicom joins industry-leading innovation lab, CableLabs GL 09:34a BOEING : Posts Biggest-Ever Quarterly Loss on MAX Charge DJ 09:33a GM Cruise to delay commercial launch of self-driving cars to beyond 2019 RE 09:33a BRAVATEK : Cybersecurity Firm Launches the World's First SaaS Solution to Identify People, Process and Technology Risks and Financial Losses From a Possible Breach AQ 09:32a SINCLAIR BROADCAST : ONE Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative "Direct To Mobile" Network Development PR