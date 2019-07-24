Log in
Knight Swift Transportation : Second Quarter 2019 Presentation - 7/24/2019

07/24/2019 | 09:20am EDT

KNX Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Disclosure

This presentation, including documents incorporated herein by reference, will contain forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Please review our disclosures in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

This presentation includes the use of adjusted operating income, operating ratio, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax income, return on net tangible assets and free cash flow, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Each such measure is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors and lenders. While management believes such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our use of these non-GAAP measures should not be interpreted as indicating that these or similar items could not occur in future periods. In addition, adjusted operating ratio excludes trucking segment fuel surcharges from revenue and nets these surcharges against fuel expense.

2

Disclosure

On September 8, 2017, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 9, 2017, by Swift Transportation Company ("Swift"), Bishop Merger Sub, Inc., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Swift, ("Merger Sub"), and Knight Transportation, Inc. ("Knight"), Merger Sub merged with and into Knight, with Knight surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Swift (the "2017 Merger"). Knight was the accounting acquirer and Swift was the legal acquirer in the 2017 Merger. In accordance with the accounting treatment applicable to the 2017 Merger, throughout this presentation, the reported results do not include the results of operations of Swift and its subsidiaries on and prior to the 2017 Merger date of September 8, 2017 (the "2017 Merger Date"). However, where indicated, certain historical information of Swift and its subsidiaries on and prior to the 2017 Merger Date, including their results of operations and certain operational statistics (collectively, the "Swift Historical Information"), has been provided. Management believes that presentation of the Swift Historical Information will be useful to investors. The Swift Historical Information has not been prepared in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and it therefore does not reflect any of the pro forma adjustments that would be required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Swift Historical Information does not purport to indicate the results that would have been obtained had the Swift and Knight businesses been operated together during the periods presented, or which may be realized in the future.

3

KNX Overview

Proven Leader in the Industry

  • History of industry leading margins
  • Consistent free cash flow - $240M Q2 TTM
  • Return on Net Tangible Assets of 17.4%
  • Strong balance sheet
  • History of successful acquisitions
  • Strong and diverse customer base
  • Consistent quarterly dividends

Multiple Product Offerings

Trucking ~ 80% of Revenue

  • Dry Van, Refrigerated, Dedicated, Flatbed, Drayage, and Expedited Service Offerings
  • 18,985 Tractors, 58,263 Trailers

Logistics ~ 10% of Revenue

  • $420M in annual revenue Q2'19 TTM
  • Access to over 40,000 carriers Intermodal ~ 10% of Revenue
  • $503M in annual revenue Q2'19 TTM
  • 9,863 containers and 651 tractors

Revenue Q2'19 TTM

Adj Operating Ratio Q2'19

Adj Op. Income Q2'19 TTM

(millions)(1)

100.0%

TTM (1)

(millions)(1)

94.1%

Trucking

Intermodal

95.0%

Trucking

Intermodal

91.1%

$4,164

$503

90.0%

84.5%

$570

$29

85.0%

Logistics

Logistics

80.0%

$37

$420

75.0%

70.0%

Trucking

Logistics Intermodal

(1) Excludes the results of certain non-reportable segments

4

Second Quarter 2019 Comparative Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

Total Revenue

$1,242,083

$1,331,683

(6.7)%

Revenue xFSC

$1,122,754

$1,191,022

(5.7)%

Operating Income

$108,593

$124,242

(12.6)%

Adj. Operating Income (1)

$136,967

$134,929

1.5%

Net Income attributable to Knight-Swift

$79,205

$91,323

(13.3)%

Adj. Net income attributable to Knight Swift (1)

$100,627

$99,632

1.0%

Earnings per diluted share

$0.46

$0.51

(9.8)%

Adj. EPS (1)

$0.58

$0.56

3.6%

Adjustments

$15.5M in Q2 2019 of legal accruals

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this

presentation

$10.7M in both Q2 2019 and Q2

2018 of amortization expense from

mergers and acquisitions

$2.2M in Q2 2019 of impairments

5

Operating Performance - Trucking

  • 70 bps improvement in Adj. Operating Ratio
  • Year over year Adj. OR improvement in all of the Swift trucking operating segments
  • 84.2% Swift Truckload Adj. Operating Ratio
  • 81.8% Knight Truckload Adj. Operating Ratio
  • Sequential growth of 51 average tractors in Q2 from Q1
  • 4.1% improvement in revenue excluding fsc per loaded mile from Q2 2018

Trucking Financial Metrics

(dollars in thousands)

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Revenue xFSC

$ 900,648

$ 941,117

(4.3)%

Operating Income

$ 125,772

$ 126,657

(0.7)%

Adjusted Operating Income(1)

$ 128,303

$127,000

1.0%

Operating Ratio

87.7%

88.3%

(60) bps

Adjusted Operating Ratio(1)

85.8%

86.5%

(70) bps

Trucking Operating Statistics

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Average revenue per Tractor

$47,440

$48,892

(3.0)%

Average Tractors

18,985

19,249

(1.4)%

Average Trailers

58,263

62,822

(7.3)%

Miles per Tractor

23,656

25,267

(6.4)%

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation.

6

Operating Performance - Logistics

  • 8.8% increase in Operating Income to $5.0M
  • 10.3% reduction in revenue per load
  • 3.9% reduction in load counts
  • 150 bps improvement in Adj. Operating Ratio to 93.7%
  • 330 bps improvement in Brokerage gross margin to 16.2%

Logistics Financial Metrics

(dollars in thousands)

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Revenue ex Intersegment

$ 80,304

$ 96,401

(16.7)%

Operating Income

$ 5,021

$ 4,615

8.8%

Operating Ratio

93.9%

95.3%

(140)bps

Adjusted Operating Ratio(1)

93.7%

95.2%

(150)bps

Brokerage Only Operating Statistics

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Revenue per Load

$1,475

$1,644

(10.3)%

Gross Margin

16.2%

12.9%

330bps

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation.

7

Operating Performance - Intermodal

  • Market conditions pressuring rate and volumes
  • 1.8% reduction in Revenue excluding intersegment transactions
  • 6.4% increase in revenue per load
  • 7.7% reduction in load counts

Intermodal Financial Metrics

(dollars in thousands)

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Revenue ex Intersegment

$ 117,727

$ 119,830

(1.8)%

Operating Income

$ 4,192

$ 4,480

(6.4)%

Operating Ratio

96.5%

96.3%

20 bps

Adjusted Operating Ratio(1)

96.4%

96.3%

10 bps

Intermodal Operating Statistics

Q2'19

Q2'18

Change

Average revenue per load

$2,438

$2,291

6.4%

Load Count

48,290

52,315

(7.7)%

Average Tractors

651

621

4.8%

Average Containers

9,863

9,119

8.2%

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this presentation.

8

Significant Value Creation

  • Knight-Swiftcontinues to generate meaningful income growth
  • 17.4% TTM Return on Net Tangible Assets

Adjusted Pretax Income (1)(2)

TTM vs

prior years

$700

(in millions)

630M

$600

599M

535M

479M

$500

392M

$400

313M

$300

$200

12/31/2014

12/31/2015

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

12/31/2018

6/30/2019

TTM

Return on Net Tangible Assets (1)(2)

18%

17.0%

17.4%

14%

11.4%

11.8%

9.4%

10%

7.5%

6%

2%

12/31/2014

12/31/2015

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

12/31/2018

6/30/2019

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the schedules following this release.

TTM

(2) Historical information prior to the Swift merger in Sept 2017 has not been prepared in accordance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and it therefore does not reflect any of the pro forma adjustments that would be required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Swift Historical Information does not purport to indicate the results that would have been obtained had the Swift and Knight businesses been operated together during the period presented, or which may be realized in the future.

9

2019 Capital Deployment

  • $143M of YTD Free Cash Flow (Cash from Operations less Net Cash Capex)
  • $60M reduction in operating lease liabilities

$363 Million

Cash from Operations

Investment in the

Shareholder

Business

Returns

• $220 Million Net

• $87 Million Share

Cash CapEx

Repurchases

• $21 Million Cash

Dividends

10

Historical Leverage Ratio

Maintaining Target Leverage Ratio of 1.0-1.25X EBITDA

Debt in Millions

Leverage History(1)

2,500

2.79

2.61

2.85

2.02

2,000

1,500

2.24

1.99

1,000

1.98

500

1.24

12/31/2014

12/31/2015

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

3.00

2.50

1.27

1.22

2.00

Ratio

1.50

Leverage

1.00

0.83

0.82

0.50

-

12/31/2018

6/30/2019

Net Leverage(2) Lease Adjustment(3) Leverage Ratio(4) Adjusted Leverage Ratio(5)

  1. Based on historical reported results for Swift for periods prior to the 2017 Merger and for combined Knight-Swift results for periods subsequent to the 2017 Merger.
  2. Net Leverage is on-balance sheet debt net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at the balance sheet date and is calculated in accordance with the provisions of Swift's senior credit facility for all periods prior to the 2017 Merger and Knight-Swift's senior credit facility for all periods subsequent to the 2017 Merger.
  3. Lease Adjustment is management's estimated value of operating leases as if they were capital leases. This number is used by management for analysis purposes only and does not purport to be calculated in the same manner or intended for the same purpose as the right-of-use asset and liability calculations prescribed under US GAAP.
  4. Leverage Ratio is calculated in accordance with the provisions of Swift's senior credit facility for all periods prior to the 2017 Merger and Knight-Swift's senior credit facility for all periods subsequent to the 2017 Merger.
  5. Adjusted Leverage Ratio represents the Leverage Ratio adjusted to include the Lease Adjustment in Net Leverage while also adding back the corresponding rent expense into Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate the adjusted leverage ratio. (Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA less certain adjustments pursuant to the credit facilities.)

11

2019 Market Outlook

  • Signal of industry capacity reductions
    • Significantly less new truck and trailer orders
    • Increase in new truck order cancellations
    • Used equipment market continues to soften
    • Carrier bankruptcies increasing
  • Revenue continues to be pressured
  • Fewer and less attractive non-contract opportunities
  • Increase in acquisition opportunities

12

Q3 & Q4 2019 Guidance

  • Expected Adjusted EPS for the third quarter 2019 of $0.54 - $0.57
  • Expected Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.73 - $0.77

Guidance Assumptions

  • Revenue per loaded mile will turn negative year over year as contract rate increases lap year over year comparisons and less favorable non contract opportunities exist in the market
  • Similar Q3 to Q4 sequential seasonal trends
  • The unfavorable year-over-year percent changes in miles per tractor will lessen
  • Tax rate of 25-26%
  • Expected 2019 net cash capex of $550M - $575M

These estimates represent Management's best estimates based on current information available. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates. We would refer you to the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report for a discussion of the risks that may affect results.

13

Appendix

14

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

15

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

16

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

17

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

18

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

19

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

20

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

21

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

22

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

23

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

24

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 13:19:09 UTC
