Knighthead Annuity Expands Fixed-Index Annuity Offerings with Three-Year Offering
06/01/2020 | 05:08pm EDT
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ today announced the introduction of the first three-year Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) available to global clients. The Knighthead Annuity Safe Harbour™ FIA is designed to provide global clients with the opportunity to benefit from growth linked to the S&P 500®, MSCI® Emerging Markets or MISCI® Europe Asia Far East Indices or a fixed account option while protecting their investment from market downturns.
Gary Dombowsky, Chief Executive Officer of Knighthead Annuity, commented: “We are pleased to offer our distribution partners the industry’s only three-year fixed annuity designed specifically for their international clients. The recent market volatility has again demonstrated the need for straight forward quality financial products from highly capitalized and rated insurers that provide clients the opportunity to earn attractive investment returns with the security of capital preservation. The expansion of the FIA offerings to include a three-year option may benefit those clients whose financial plans require a shorter investment time horizon.”
The Safe Harbour™ FIA’s crediting rate is linked to the performance of the selected index on an annual point to point basis, subject to a declared cap. All premium and interest earned is 100% protected from index losses. Similar to other Knighthead Annuity products, the Safe Harbour™ FIA offers generous liquidity benefits, an enhanced death benefit, trust structure and annuitization features.
About Knighthead Annuity Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ is rated A- (Excellent) by both Kroll Bond Rating Services and AM Best. The Company offers fixed annuities to international clients through regulated institutional distribution partners and reinsurance of fixed liabilities from other insurers. www.knightheadannuity.com.
