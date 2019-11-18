Retains C5BDI to Build on the Growth in the Private and Municipal Sectors

Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it has formally kicked off its federal government initiative with the engagement of C5 Business Development Innovations (C5BDI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005328/en/

Knightscope Kicks Off Federal Government Initiative with C5BDI (Photo: Business Wire)

C5BDI is an industry leader in Non-Traditional Contracting (NTC) with significant experience in briefing upper echelons of the U.S. federal government including the U.S. Pentagon, Intelligence Community, and U.S. Military Forces providing direct subject matter expertise in navigating the challenging U.S. Federal acquisition space.

“After years of developing Knightscope’s security robot technologies, we are excited to leverage our expertise to help the Nation better secure federal facilities, bases, and assets, which we view as a significant growth opportunity in the coming years. It is also in keeping with our long-term, ambitious mission to make the United States of America the safest country in the world,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About C5BDI

C5BDI is a strategic planning and management firm supporting direct access to key U.S. acquisition and technical decision makers. C5BDI also provides access to U.S. companies that allow sole-source and rapid acquisition contracting mechanisms. Learn more at www.C5BDI.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005328/en/