Knightscope Now Accepting Investments on StartEngine

Shares Available to All Retail Investors as Company Prepares for Public Listing

CEO Webinar Scheduled and Open to General Public to Learn About “Bots & Brokers”

Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it can now accept online investments on the StartEngine platform here: www.startengine.com/knightscope

"In addition to being able to accept international investors, I would like to congratulate StartEngine on achieving 50 state regulatory compliance for accepting online investments as a new, next generation broker-dealer in the United States. Now practically anyone may invest in Knightscope from main street retail investors, wall street investors, accredited or unaccredited, tech investors, patriots and all citizens wanting to help support a solution to the ongoing violence in our country," said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

WEBINAR

Chief Executive Officers William Santana Li of Knightscope and Howard Marks of StartEngine will be the featured guests in a unique fireside chat webinar titled “Bots & Brokers” on November 6, 2019. This moderated webinar will be live streamed from Knightscope headquarters in Silicon Valley and allow participants to get answers on how these two entrepreneurs are helping to drive major change in financing innovation. Topics for discussion include the rise of online investing, new broker-dealers, robotics, artificial intelligence and self-driving technology. Those interested in joining the webinar must RSVP here no later than November 5, 2019 to ensure receipt of registration credentials.

Concurrent with the live offering and contingent upon various factors including raising a sufficient amount of funds and meeting applicable listing standards, the Company plans to begin preparing an S-1 format Form 1-A and Nasdaq Capital Market application in anticipation of a possible public listing of the stock at the conclusion of the Regulation A+ Initial Public Offering. The ticker symbol “KSCP” has been reserved by the Company on Nasdaq.

PURCHASING SHARES IN KNIGHTSCOPE

To purchase shares in Knightscope or to watch the Knightscope Reg A+ Initial Public Offering introductory video please visit here. The Offering Circular filed with respect to the Knightscope Reg A+ IPO, which contains important information and disclosures including financial statements and risk factors, is available here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and build fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in private companies. StartEngine has helped more than 300 companies raise $100M+ from a community of over 200,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2014 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.

Legal Disclaimer

Knightscope and www.knightscope.com are operated by Knightscope, Inc. Investment opportunities in the Reg A+ offering are not a public offering, are private placements, are subject to long hold periods, are illiquid investments and investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire principal. There is no guarantee that Knightscope will register its shares with the SEC or any stock exchange. Offers to buy or sell any security can only be made through official offering and subscription documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. You should conduct your own due diligence including reviewing in detail the Offering Circular and consultation with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, or other professional that can help you to understand the risks associated with the investment opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Knightscope’s proposed public listing of its securities and the timing thereof, projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption of the company’s products, engineering developments and prototype capabilities. Please be advised that such statements are intentions or estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company, or that the company will be able to consummate its planned goals (including without limitation, a public listing of its securities). Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to inability to raise a sufficient amount of funds, a lack of marketability for the company’s securities, failure of business operations, competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

