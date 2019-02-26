Knightscope Security Robots Rack Up More Crime Fighting Wins

Knightscope,
Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused
on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that its K1, K3
and K5 security robots, and accompanying state-of-the-art user
interface, the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC), continue
to make significant contributions to the safety of its client base.
Knightscope has documented and verified recent reports of the following
benefits achieved utilizing its technologies at numerous locations:
-
Armed Robbery - security robot provided the best evidence of
armed robbery and theft of vehicle. Data provided to law enforcement
in time to arrest suspect.
-
Be On The Lookout - assisted a law enforcement agency with an
investigation by providing high definition quality video and license
plate detections for 30 instances over a period of 4 months of the
BOLO (Be On The Lookout)
-
Burglaries - elicited confession to a law enforcement agency
for two burglaries and felony property damage using evidence solely
collected from a Knightscope robot
-
Feeling of Safety - improved sense of security voiced to
Administration and Security Director by nurses and doctors while
walking to their cars after dark
-
Fire - identified heat anomaly in a hair styling
kiosk; officers dispatched, removed kiosk covering and found equipment
left turned on; thermal camera on security robot helped to avoid a
major fire
-
Fraud - assisted a real estate owner in stopping a fraudulent
insurance claim
-
Hit and Run - helped in identification and verification of car
involved in hit and run in parking lot; security robot data was
directly responsible for catching the suspect
-
Perimeter Expansion - assisted a casino operator with extending
their signal detection perimeter capabilities to outside of facility
and adding eye level high definition video at critical ingress /
egress location
-
Sexual Predator - helped law enforcement issue an arrest
warrant for a sexual predator
-
Stolen Bikes - significantly reduced bike theft, with numerous
bikes stolen prior to the Knightscope deployment, and only one
incident since
-
Thief - helped a security guard catch a thief in a retail
establishment
-
Trespassing - client has prevented trespassers and substance
abusers from loitering and sleeping on their premises. As a result of
deploying the Knightscope security robot, they haven't had a
trespasser in 6 months.
-
Vandalism - assisted a corporation in tracking down a vandal
-
Vehicle Break-Ins - client was experiencing 1 - 2 vehicle
break-ins or thefts per week; has gone down to ZERO in the last 10+
months since Knightscope machine was deployed
In addition to the numerous successes above, clients are also reaping
the benefits of the added physical deterrence and cost savings supplied
by the large security robots. One such case study was published by XPO
Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and may
be found here for review.
Knightscope continues to deliver on its mission to give its security
professional clients unprecedented new capabilities, allowing them to
provide safer places to work, shop and visit.
Go to www.knightscope.com
and request a demo to see how Knightscope can help enhance your security
needs.
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon
Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots
deter, detect and report…autonomously. Our long-term ambition is to make
the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more
about us at www.knightscope.com.
