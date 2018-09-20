Knightscope to Unveil All-New Security Technologies at GSX

Knightscope,
Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused
on enhancing U.S. security operations, will premiere the all-new, 4th
generation crime-fighting K5 fully autonomous security robot and the
all-new 6th generation Knightscope Security Operations Center
(KSOC) user interface at GSX (Global Security Exchange), which will take
place on September 25 – 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Knightscope unveils its most advanced physical security platform with the 4th generation K5 security robot and 6th generation KSOC interface at GSX 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)
Knightscope leveraged its real-world experience of fully autonomous,
24/7 operations for 400,000+ hours, travelling 200,000+ miles across 16
states in 4 time zones to build this new suite of technologies.
Additionally, the KSOC will premiere an integration with SureView as a
step forward to integrating autonomous security robot solutions within
existing frameworks.
Knightscope will exhibit these new offerings at Booth 3117 at GSX,
a leading security industry convention with 22,000+ registered
attendees. The company will also host a special panel: Knightscope
Technology Unveiling: The Spirit of Innovation to showcase its
“Security Team of the Future” on Tuesday, September 25 at 2:30pm.
“Knightscope is committed to innovation and staying one step ahead of
the evolving criminal landscape to keep America safe,” said William
Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc. “At
GSX, we’re excited to offer attendees a glimpse into the future of
security, with proven cutting-edge technology that is already making an
impact on fighting crime.”
|
|
PANEL DETAILS
|
|
WHAT
|
|
Knightscope Technology Unveiling: The Spirit of Innovation
|
WHO
|
|
William
Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope
|
WHERE
|
|
X Stage, GSX, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
|
WHEN
|
|
Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 2:30pm – 3:00pm
|
|
|
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon
Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots
deter, detect and report…autonomously. Our long-term ambitious goal is
to make the United States of America the safest country in the world,
changing everything for everyone. Learn more at www.knightscope.com
