Knightscope to Unveil All-New Security Technologies at GSX

Company to Showcase the 4th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot, the 6th Generation KSOC User Interface, as well as an Integration with SureView

Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, will premiere the all-new, 4th generation crime-fighting K5 fully autonomous security robot and the all-new 6th generation Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface at GSX (Global Security Exchange), which will take place on September 25 – 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005459/en/

Knightscope unveils its most advanced physical security platform with the 4th generation K5 security robot and 6th generation KSOC interface at GSX 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope leveraged its real-world experience of fully autonomous, 24/7 operations for 400,000+ hours, travelling 200,000+ miles across 16 states in 4 time zones to build this new suite of technologies. Additionally, the KSOC will premiere an integration with SureView as a step forward to integrating autonomous security robot solutions within existing frameworks.

Knightscope will exhibit these new offerings at Booth 3117 at GSX, a leading security industry convention with 22,000+ registered attendees. The company will also host a special panel: Knightscope Technology Unveiling: The Spirit of Innovation to showcase its “Security Team of the Future” on Tuesday, September 25 at 2:30pm.

“Knightscope is committed to innovation and staying one step ahead of the evolving criminal landscape to keep America safe,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc. “At GSX, we’re excited to offer attendees a glimpse into the future of security, with proven cutting-edge technology that is already making an impact on fighting crime.”

PANEL DETAILS WHAT Knightscope Technology Unveiling: The Spirit of Innovation WHO William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope WHERE X Stage, GSX, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV WHEN Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 2:30pm – 3:00pm

For more information, visit www.knightscope.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots deter, detect and report…autonomously. Our long-term ambitious goal is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world, changing everything for everyone. Learn more at www.knightscope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005459/en/