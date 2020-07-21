Knoa Software : Releases New Analytics Platform

Provides innovative insights into user productivity with enterprise applications and identifies cost savings

Knoa® Software, a leading provider of user experience management (UEM) software, today announced Knoa Analytics, a new component of Knoa UEM, which is also sold by SAP as SAP® User Experience Management (SAP UEM) by Knoa. This new analytics platform extends and complements the current product offering with a new set of analytical capabilities geared towards accelerating adoption on enterprise software such as SAP, increasing user productivity, and offering more intuitive insights into business performance, as well as team-level and project-based collaboration.

The new component delivers enhanced analytical capabilities to help organizations leverage Knoa’s unique user experience data for key business initiatives, such as migrating to SAP S/4HANA and cloud-based enterprise solutions, prioritizing automation initiatives, and optimizing and managing efficiencies of a remote workforce.

The Knoa Analytics platform provides a new layer of insights into user interactions with SAP and non-SAP applications, enabling business and IT stakeholders to drive faster value for technology initiatives.

“We’ve been working closely with customers and partners, to better understand how Knoa’s unique data can be applied to solve critical business challenges,” said Bogdan Nica, Vice President of Product and Services, Knoa. “As a result of this collaboration, we were able to identify and launch key new capabilities that we believe will help customers drive accelerated value with our solutions.”

Key highlights of the new analytics platform include:

Guided access to data, for faster onboarding of new users

Use case-specific analytics for top priorities such as S/4HANA migrations and user enablement

New analytics in support of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) initiatives

Exploratory reports for open-ended analysis of the data, targeted to expert users

Financial models for computing the business impact of IT projects, based on Knoa’s user experience metrics

Collaboration and productivity features, such as ability to create and share projects

“Knoa is executing on our vision to provide insightful user analytics to drive successful digital transformation projects and improve software adoption. We are delivering an innovative user analytics solution for organizations to realize the full value of enterprise applications,” said Brian Berns, CEO of Knoa. “Many business leaders are flying blind when it comes to understanding the efficiencies of their most valued resource, their employees, in their interaction with business applications. This has been further exacerbated by the transition of the workplace to a remote access dynamic, requiring business leaders to deploy technology innovations to ensure employee productivity and engagement. Our goal is to bridge that usability and user productivity gap and, with this release, we are re-affirming that commitment to our customers.”

The Knoa Analytics application will be available in Q3 2020 to all new and existing Knoa cloud customers, as an add-on to the standard SAP UEM by Knoa cloud-based subscription, for no additional cost. Initially, the add-on is available for cloud deployments only, but an on-premises deployment model is part of the future roadmap.

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of the end-user experience and improved efficiencies for enterprise applications from vendors including SAP, Oracle and others. Knoa’s patented software provides CIOs and business executives the actionable metrics needed to ensure organizations and end-users realize the full value of their software investment. Headquartered in New York City, Knoa helps hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience and productivity of over a million end users. For further information, visit knoa.com or follow us at @KnoaSoftware on Twitter.

