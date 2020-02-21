Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Knoema Continues its Transformation of the Knowledge Management Space with Acquisition of Alternative Data Aggregator and Solutions Provider Adaptive Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoema, the provider of an end-to-end data and knowledge management platform that is unrivaled in its ability to integrate, visualize, and autonomously discover data assets within enterprises, announced today that it has acquired Adaptive Management, an alternative data aggregator and solutions provider. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This acquisition will combine Knoema’s advanced knowledge management platform and global data repository with Adaptive’s catalog of thousands of alternative datasets to deliver the most powerful solution available for enabling technical and non-technical users to integrate, discover, and use their enterprise data assets. 

DataFinder, Knoema’s most recent innovation for bringing data into analyst workflows, will amplify this acquisition by giving Knoema clients a fourth pillar of data resources—alternative data—alongside their existing proprietary, subscription, and global data assets supported by Knoema.

Alternative data providers will now benefit from Knoema’s ability to help them monetize their data by making their datasets discoverable by hundreds of thousands of individuals on Knoema’s Public Platform. Knoema can also provide these vendors with tools for handling the heavy lifting inherent to data, including data management and entitlements, integrating the data into user workflows, and building user interfaces and APIs for delivery. 

“Adaptive has become a standard-bearer for making alternative data accessible and actionable by financial and non-financial firms alike,” said Charles Poliacof, Knoema CEO. “Since the beginning, Knoema has been helping clients bring together their own data with subscription data, convert that data into knowledge, and then work collaboratively with it across the enterprise.”

Poliacof continued, “The acquisition of Adaptive Management not only provides our clients with access to the world’s top-tier alternative data vendors, but it augments our vision for creating a knowledge and data experience where all of a user’s critical data assets are easily accessed from the most common desktop applications. This acquisition creates a compelling win-win for data providers that want their data easily found and accessible and data consumers who are currently drowning in a sea of spreadsheets, portals, and disparate data silos.” 

“We’re extremely proud of the company we’ve built at Adaptive, and are excited to be joining Knoema, a firm dedicated to helping its clients understand and work with complex and powerful data,” said Brad Schneider, Adaptive Management Founder and CEO. “Adaptive’s vision for making alternative data more accessible to all types of businesses is being carried on by Knoema, and we’re excited to see how the knowledge, tools, and technology we’ve developed will bring new value to Knoema’s clients.”

“As a consulting firm that has leveraged Knoema for data management and client-facing subscriptions, we have been able to scale our business by delivering robust and timely analytic content to our clients,” said Brady Roberts, COO and Partner, Emergent Risk International. “Knoema has already helped us integrate real-time map-based data feeds from our partners alongside global public data. We believe the acquisition will only improve our competitiveness by providing us our next option, to integrate alternative data, greatly expanding the data universe our clients use to make better decisions on security, geopolitical risk, and foreign investment.”

Launched in 2014, Knoema has established itself as a technology pioneer and thought leader by providing mission-critical data and knowledge management solutions to Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide.

For the acquisition Covington & Burling, LLP provided counsel to Knoema and Gunderson Dettmer provided counsel to Adaptive Management.

About Knoema
Knoema provides an end-to-end data and knowledge management platform that is unrivaled in its ability to integrate, visualize, and autonomously discover proprietary and subscription data throughout enterprises. Knoema believes in helping companies create cultures of knowledge sharing and discovery where information finds users where they work. Knoema enables teams of data scientists, analysts, and data officers to collaborate through its integrated suite of tools to upload, share, manage, visualize, and maintain all their data assets on a single platform. For more information visit Knoema.com.

Eric Soderberg
Forefront Communications Group, Inc.
914 414 2884
esoderberg@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aNASDAQ : Udbytter 2019
PU
09:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :litigation between world class land pte ltd and authentic builder pte. ltd. (in liquidation)
PU
09:03aNASDAQ : Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus Bokslutskommuniké 2019
PU
09:03aNASDAQ : Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling
PU
09:03aLIGHTER CAPITAL : Announces Hiring of Kevin Fink as Chief Technology Officer and Patricia Elliott as Chief Sales Officer
BU
09:03aMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03a6SENSE : Launches Next Best Actions to Help Prospecting Teams Better Engage Target Accounts
BU
09:03aMASCO CORPORATION : Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – March 2, 2020
BU
09:03aAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES :  ATSG to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call
BU
09:03aTRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces New Chief Technology Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group