Knopp Biosciences Appoints Stephen E. Butts to Board of Managers

Knopp Biosciences LLC, a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with high unmet needs, announced the appointment of Stephen E. Butts to its Board of Managers. Mr. Butts has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, with prominent roles in fundraising, product licensing, and M&A with start-up companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to Knopp Biosciences’ Board of Managers,” said Michael Bozik, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Knopp. “Steve’s remarkable success as an entrepreneur and company builder coupled with his impressive track record in business development and commercial operations will be instrumental as we work to deliver products from our breakthrough platform to patients with respiratory and rare neurological disorders.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Board of Knopp during this important time,” Mr. Butts said. “The company has great momentum and is well positioned to deliver on the potential of the life-changing medicines in its portfolio.”

Mr. Butts is currently the co-founder and CEO of Arrivo BioVentures, LLC, a drug development company located in North Carolina. Previously, he served as the CEO of Velo Bio, a clinical-stage company with a product for preeclampsia acquired by AMAG Pharmaceuticals in 2018. Prior to Velo, he was co-founder, President, and COO of Aerial BioPharma LLC, a drug development company that sold its lead drug for narcolepsy to Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2014. Early in his career, Mr. Butts served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at BioBehavioral Diagnostics Company, as well in assignments at Eli Lilly and Company and Braintree Laboratories. He holds a BS degree in Business Administration and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at UNC-Chapel Hill.

ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC

Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases with high unmet needs. Knopp’s clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, has entered Phase 2 clinical trials in eosinophilic asthma and is also slated for Phase 3 development in hypereosinophilic syndrome. Knopp’s preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule treatments for neonatal epileptic encephalopathy, other rare epilepsies, tinnitus, and neuropathic pain. Please visit www.knoppbio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements relating to planned regulatory filings and clinical development programs. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including the uncertainties inherent in clinical trials and product development programs, the availability of funding to support continued research and studies, the availability or potential availability of alternative therapies or treatments, the availability of patent protection for the discoveries and strategic alliances, as well as additional factors that may cause Knopp's actual results to differ from our expectations. There can be no assurance that any investigational drug product will be successfully developed or manufactured or that final results of clinical studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market a product. Knopp undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Knopp's pipeline consists of investigational drug products that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These investigational drug products are still undergoing clinical study to verify their safety and effectiveness.

